A 56-year-old Huntingtown man who was once a Maryland Park Police K-9 officer was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison of possession of child pornography. Anthony Michael Mileo’s sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who also imposed five years of supervised release.
Mileo became the subject of a Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigation in august of 2019. The state police had received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.
“The cyber-tip included information about the reported user,” Trooper Frank Donald stated in charging documents, adding that Mileo was identified by his screen/user name, ESP User ID, IP address and email address.
According to a U.S. Justice Department press release, in September 2019 the Maryland State Police obtained a search warrant for the contents of the email account, “which revealed approximately 71 video files depicting child sex abuse, including prepubescent minors and images depicting children in bondage being sexually abused. The video files included a series of known victims of child abuse identified through NCMEC.”
A search warrant was executed Nov. 7, 2019, at Mileo’s Huntingtown residence. Officers recovered three cell phones. Mileo was arrested at his home. He was freed after posting $100,000 bond on Nov. 11, 2019.
The Maryland-National Capital Park Police placed Mileo on administrative leave.
The charges Mileo was facing in Calvert County were later dismissed in favor of federal prosecution. He accepted a plea agreement to the federal charges in 2020.
The Justice Department press release stated the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the department to combat child exploitation and abuse.