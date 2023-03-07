District courthouse in Prince Frederick

District courthouse in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Deputy state fire marshals have charged a Huntingtown man after pouring gas and later setting his home on fire. The incident occurred last Monday.

According to a Maryland State Fire Marshal's press release, on Feb. 27 at around 6:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Ben Oak Drive for a report of an individual pouring gasoline on himself and other items.


