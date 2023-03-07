Deputy state fire marshals have charged a Huntingtown man after pouring gas and later setting his home on fire. The incident occurred last Monday.
According to a Maryland State Fire Marshal's press release, on Feb. 27 at around 6:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff's Office and the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Ben Oak Drive for a report of an individual pouring gasoline on himself and other items.
During the 911 call, the person allegedly ignited clothing in a closet. Deputies were the first to arrive, ensuring everyone had safely escaped, and then attempted to extinguish the fire. Firefighters arrived and were able to contain the fire.
Investigators were requested to investigate and confirmed Maximilian X. Robinson, 29, had intentionally set the fire, causing approximately $15,000 in damages.
Robinson's father was home and later took himself to the hospital to be evaluated for burns sustained while trying to extinguish the fire, according to the fire marshal's report.
Robinson was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick for evaluation.
On Monday, March 6, he was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and transported to Calvert County Detention Center on first-degree arson charges. He is currently being held without bond.
According to court records, Robinson has a bond review in district court Tuesday morning. The investigation was handled by Deputy Fire Marshal B. Shepperd.