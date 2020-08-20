Huntingtown woman facing theft scheme charges
On Aug. 14, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Huntingtown woman for allegedly stealing a large amount of cash from a local roofing/general contracting company. According to court documents, Barbara Ellen Hayes, 49, is charged with one count of theft scheme over $100,000 and nine counts of forgery. All of the charges are felonies.
In a summary submitted to the Calvert County Circuit Court and signed by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner, Hayes allegedly wrote nine checks to herself from the contractor between Sept. 24, 2018, to March 22, 2019, for a total of $45,005.06. A writ of summons was served to Hayes, who has an initial court appearance scheduled for Aug. 28.
Woman driving with a child busted on drug charges
During the early evening hours of Aug. 8, Deputy Kamrhen Parks was dispatched to the area of Route 2/4 and Plum Point Road in Huntingtown to investigate a traffic complaint. Parks stated in court documents that he was advised that a Jeep was observed traveling erratically on Plum Point Road, “not maintaining its lane of travel. The vehicle was swerving in and out of oncoming traffic. A witness told the deputy he was able to stop the vehicle in front of Plum Point Elementary School and waited for police to arrive.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as Jessica Ann Finch, 34, of Prince Fredrick. Parks stated in charging papers that Finch’s “speech was slurred, her eyes were glassy and her pupils were constricted. I observed on Finch’s right hand were two fresh needle marks.”
Finch told the deputy that she uses a narcotic but hadn’t in several days. Parks also observed a 6-year-old boy in the rear passenger seat.
In court documents, Parks detailed the administration of three tests to Finch, which allegedly indicated she was impaired. Another officer, Dfc. Branden DeLeon, told Parks a drink cap with a cotton ball with white powder residue inside was found and appeared to have been freshly used. A needle was found underneath the driver’s seat. A search of the vehicle also allegedly yielded eight capsules with white powder residue inside. The residue is believed to be heroin, Parks stated.
Child Protective Services was contacted and the 6-year-old boy was released to an adult female relative.
According to court records, Finch was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession paraphernalia and neglect of minor. She was cited for eight traffic violations, including driving while impaired by drugs and CDS, negligent driving, reckless driving and DWI by drugs while transporting a child.
On Aug. 10 Finch posted $5,000 bond and was freed. A hearing on the charges Finch is facing is scheduled for Dec. 7 in district court.
Active warrant issued for Lusby man
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, 44, of Lusby. According to the sheriff’s office Dennison is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of probation related to his conviction on a manslaughter charge.
According to court records, in 2016 Dennison was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court for his role in the death of a 53-year-old Lusby man who was a passenger in the vehicle Dennison was driving. The incident occurred on Feb. 5, 2014. Charging documents stated that Dennison stole a vehicle in St. Mary’s County, subsequently leading Calvert deputies on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed. A passenger, Steven Edward Coontz, died of injuries sustained in the crash. In April 2016, a 14-count indictment was handed down against Dennison, who later pleaded guilty to charges of negligent manslaughter by automobile and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Dennison was given a 15-year sentence with all but 10 years suspended.
Dennison is described as a Black male, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Dennison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 and/or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
Vehicles damaged at park
On Aug. 5, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Barger responded to Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park in Dunkirk for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime during the overnight hours between Aug. 4 and 5, someone shattered the windows of a Calvert County Government CAT dozer and a GT Mid-Atlantic Sakai roller. The total value of the damaged property is $1,800.
MARTY MADDEN