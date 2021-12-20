A 34-year-old St. Leonard man entered an Alford plea Thursday to two counts of negligent manslaughter with an automobile.
Defendant Christopher Morgan Hynson’s plea was made before Calvert Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee, who noted it was part of a binding agreement that will result in Hynson serving 10 years of a 20-year sentence for the deaths of Gerard Fragman, 35, and Jessica Brady, 30, in May of 2020. Fragman and Brady were rear seat passengers in a pickup truck Hynson was driving on Route 4 in Owings during the afternoon of May 14 last year.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
During his reading of a statement of facts, Christopher J. Monte of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office noted that investigators reported Hynson’s truck was traveling around 90 mph before leaving the road, crashing and overturning, ejecting both Fragman and Brady, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
Hynson and a front seat passenger survived the crash, both sustaining minor injuries. Hynson was arrested and charged four days after the crash. He has remained incarcerated since his arrest.
The following month a grand jury handed down an 18-count indictment against Hynson, who investigators determined was impaired by a variety of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash. He was also driving on a suspended license.
Chandlee indicated Hynson’s formal sentencing would take place in late January. No presentencing investigation will be done prior to the sentencing.
Fragman, who was from St. Leonard, was described by his family as a “community volunteer” who was employed by Chesapeake Bounty.
Brady was the mother of one son and a graduate of Patuxent High School.