A Calvert Circuit Court judge sentenced Christopher Morgan Hynson, 34, of St. Leonard Monday to 10 years in prison in connection with the deaths of two passengers who were riding with him in his pickup truck on May 14, 2020.
Both Jessica Nicole Brady, 30, of Chesapeake Beach and Gerard Michael Fragman, 35, of St. Leonard were pronounced dead at a crash scene. Neither had been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which occurred on Route 4 in Owings.
According to charging documents filed by Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Aranda, Hyson, who was uninjured, had a slight odor of alcohol on his breath, plus officers located an uncapped syringe with suspected heroin residue on the ground outside the vehicle and pill bottles inside the vehicle. Charging papers stated that during an interview with the sheriff’s office after the crash, Hynson admitted to drinking a malt liquor beverage and using heroin earlier that day.
Aranda stated in court papers that Hynson failed three field sobriety tests administered at the sheriff’s office. Blood and breath tests were also administered along with a drug influence evaluation. Aranda stated the latter evaluation “found Mr. Hynson to be under the influence of a central nervous system depressant, impaired and unable to operate a vehicle safely.”
Prior to the start of the hearing, one of Hynson’s attorneys — Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) — confirmed that his client was modifying his plea to two counts of negligent manslaughter with an automobile from an Alford plea to a guilty plea. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. That plea had been entered on Dec. 16.
A plea deal made between state prosecutors and Hynson’s attorneys called for two 10 year sentences with five years suspended from each sentence. The sentences handed down by Judge Mark Chandlee are to be served consecutively in the Maryland Department of Corrections. After his release, Hynson will be on five years of supervised probation.
Members of the victims’ families, the defendant’s family and the defendant addressed the court during the proceedings.
“Our hearts have been broken,” declared Christine Fragman, who called her son “a good soul, a loving person.”
Hynson moved his chair around so he could listen to the remarks delivered to the court.
“Your life has been spared,” Christine Fragman told the defendant. “You have a chance to change.”
Teresa Sturdivant, Jessica Brady’s mother, read from a medical report the numerous injuries her daughter sustained in the crash.
“We will never know the achievements she would have made,” said Sturdivant. “We lost a very special person that day. We were robbed.”
Marjorie Hall, the defendant’s mother, conceded her son “is a drug addict. He has fought it for over half his life.”
Wilson said his client’s actions were not malicious and “people can change. He’s trying to make amends for something he can’t undo.”
“None of you should be here,” Hynson told the court. "It’s not fair. I close my eyes and I see my friends. It is agonizing. I caused so much pain.”
“You are going to go to the department of corrections,” Chandlee told Hynson. “It’s not a pleasant place.”
Pointing to Fragman’s and Brady’s friends and family in the courtroom, the judge told Hynson, “You’ve sentenced them to life.”