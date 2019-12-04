A Virginia man was served a five-count indictment in Calvert County Circuit Court in connection with an incident where the defendant was alleged to be in illegal possession of a gun.
According to court documents, James Auston Bryant, 26, of Chesapeake, Va. was indicted on one count each of controlled dangerous substance possession of firearms — a felony — handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.‘
In a statement of probable cause, Tfc. Natasha Rucker stated that during the early morning hours of Oct. 26, she was in a marked Maryland State Police vehicle in the crossover on Route 4 north of Chaney Road in Dunkirk when she observed a sport utility vehicle with an inoperable headlight.
During the traffic stop, Bryant, who was driving the vehicle, and a passenger were detained after Bryant handed the trooper his driver’s license, registration card and a Virginia concealed carry permit. Rucker stated that Bryant advised he was carrying a gun in the vehicle.An additional officer, Sgt. Michael Naecker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived.
“I informed James that he was not allowed to conceal carry in Maryland without a valid Maryland conceal carry permit,” Rucker stated.
A loaded Glock was located in the vehicle’s center console.
“The Maryland State Police Gun Center was contacted and provided James’ information,” Rucker stated.
An officer at the gun center “advised that James was prohibited from possessing a firearm in the state of Maryland due to a guilty conviction for possession of CDS with the intent to distribute in Virginia. The charge he was convicted of is considered a felony in Maryland, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm or ammunition in this state.”
After his October arrest, Bryant posted $5,000 bond. Bryant is being represented by Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.’s law office.
The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner. Twitter: @CalRecMARTY