The state’s case against a former youth football coach on sex abuse charges is a step closer to the sentencing phase. Tuesday morning defendant Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, appeared before Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee to plead guilty to three charges — one count of second-degree rape of a minor child and two counts of sex abuse of a minor.
Imel’s plea was part of an agreement made in federal court last month.
In Calvert’s case, three separate indictments against Imel were handed down by a grand jury in April 2021 with a total of 23 counts.
Chandlee noted during Tuesday’s hearing that 20 counts will not be prosecuted in return for Imel’s guilty pleas.
Chandlee ordered a pre-sentence investigation, acknowledging federal officials are conducting a similar probe as a result of Imel pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography involving two minors.
The procedure done Tuesday is labeled a “global plea,” since the federal and local sentences will be tied together with the aim to require Imel to serve 40 years of active incarceration.
During Tuesday’s plea hearing, prosecutor Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office read into the record a “statement of facts,” which detailed the history of abuses Imel is alleged to have inflicted on three juvenile males. The boys each met Imel when they joined the Patuxent Rhinos youth football team.
Cordero noted Imel “became like a father figure,” and each of the victims moved into the defendant’s home in order to attend Northern High School and participate in the school’s football program.
Imel allegedly used money and other gifts to lure the boys into performing sex acts, some of which he captured on video.
In March 2021, two of the males came forward and reported the alleged crimes to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau. When deputies raided Imel’s home they located a third youth, who also reported abuses.
Deputies seized several electronic devices during the raid.
Imel has remained jailed since his March 2021 arrest.
After pleading guilty in federal court last month, Imel was remanded to the custody of U.S. Justice officials.
He has been represented in both court systems by private attorney Thomas C. Mooney. Imel’s sentencing in both the local and federal courts is tentatively scheduled for early August.