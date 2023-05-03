Moshe Michael Imel

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

The state’s case against a former youth football coach on sex abuse charges is a step closer to the sentencing phase. Tuesday morning defendant Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, appeared before Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee to plead guilty to three charges — one count of second-degree rape of a minor child and two counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Imel’s plea was part of an agreement made in federal court last month.


