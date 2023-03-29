The former youth football coach who was indicted on charges of sexually abusing boys living at his home in Owings is set to stand trial in May.
Defendant Moshe Michael Imel, 52, appeared with his attorney, Thomas C. Mooney, Monday morning in Calvert County Circuit Court for a plea hearing. Mooney indicated his client was likely going to reject the state’s plea offer. Judge Mark Chandlee set April 4 as a hearing date for the formal rejection.
Prosecuting attorney Rebecca Cordero had requested a decision Monday on the plea status, since several witnesses were expected to testify.
“It’s in a trial posture,” said Chandlee of the case’s current status.
Also on Monday, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to join the three separate indictments filed against Imel in April 2021 for the trial, which could take as many as nine days to complete.
Terms of the proposed plea agreement were not divulged during Monday’s hearing.
The indictments were handed down by a grand jury one month after Imel was arrested at his home.
The arrest came after two young men came forward and presented abuse allegations to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigators. When police arrived at Imel’s home they discovered a 14-year-old male living there.
“This child also reported he had been abused by Imel,” Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey (R) stated when his office announced the three separate indictments.
The abuses allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2020.
Combined, the indictments charge Imel with 21 counts of sex abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape.
Investigators stated in court documents that the defendant used his position as a youth football coach to lure young boys into his home. In addition to the Patuxent Rhinos, a youth football team based in Prince George’s County, Imel also coached at Northern High School.
Eight months after he was indicted in Calvert County, a federal grand jury handed down a five-count indictment charged Imel with the production of pornography involving two male victims.
Cordero told the judge the federal court’s case against Imel will go to trial in September.
While he was in court Monday, Imel asked if he could speak to the judge. The defendant stated the staff of the Calvert County Detention Center has repeatedly refused to accommodate his requests for an appropriate diet for which to properly observe Ramadan, a Muslim celebration.
“I’ve made the request with the detention center several times and was rejected several times,” Imel told the judge.
“I don’t necessarily control the detention center,” Chandlee told Imel, adding that the matter was the purview of the detention center administrators.
Imel has been incarcerated since his arrest in March 2021. According to court records, after Imel was arrested, District Court Judge Jonas D. Legum set his bail at $500,000.