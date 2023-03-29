Moshe Michael Imel

Moshe Michael Imel

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

The former youth football coach who was indicted on charges of sexually abusing boys living at his home in Owings is set to stand trial in May.

Defendant Moshe Michael Imel, 52, appeared with his attorney, Thomas C. Mooney, Monday morning in Calvert County Circuit Court for a plea hearing. Mooney indicated his client was likely going to reject the state’s plea offer. Judge Mark Chandlee set April 4 as a hearing date for the formal rejection.


