Moshe Michael Imel

Moshe Michael Imel

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

Closure in a high-profile sex abuse case that will apparently avert what could have been an agonizing local trial was announced Wednesday morning by federal officials.

Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, a former youth football coach, pleaded guilty late Tuesday to two counts of production of child pornography involving two minors, U.S. Justice Department officials announced. As part of his plea agreement in federal court, Imel has also agreed to plead guilty to charges related to three separate cases of sexual abuse of a minor.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews