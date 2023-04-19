Closure in a high-profile sex abuse case that will apparently avert what could have been an agonizing local trial was announced Wednesday morning by federal officials.
Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, a former youth football coach, pleaded guilty late Tuesday to two counts of production of child pornography involving two minors, U.S. Justice Department officials announced. As part of his plea agreement in federal court, Imel has also agreed to plead guilty to charges related to three separate cases of sexual abuse of a minor.
That plea hearing in Calvert County Circuit Court is scheduled for May 2 before Judge Mark Chandlee.
The guilty plea in federal court in Greenbelt was announced by U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron, Homeland Security agent James C. Harris, Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) and State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) in the joint press release sent Wednesday morning.
In late March, Imel, who was represented by private attorney Thomas C. Mooney, had appeared ready to reject a plea agreement and instead go to trial on all three indictments, which total 23 counts.
Imel has been incarcerated since his arrest in March 2021. His bail was set at $500,000.
Federal officials noted in a press release that, according to his plea agreement in the higher court, between July 2018 and November 2020 Imel was an assistant football coach at Northern High School.
In March 2021, detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office interviewed two males who reported that during the time they were coached by the defendant — in youth football and then high school — “Imel groomed and then sexually abused the victims. Specifically, Imel admitted that he directed each victim to expose and touch himself in a sexual way and ultimately engaged in sexual contact with the victims on numerous occasions. Imel also created sexually explicit videos documenting his abuse.”
A search warrant executed at Imel’s Owings residence in March 2021 yielded computers, cameras, sex toys and other paraphernalia. Police reviewed 14 electronic devices seized at the home, all of which contained child pornography and evidence of sexual contact with minors, authorities stated.
By agreement with federal prosecutors, Imel will be sentenced to between 25 and 40 years in federal prison for production of child pornography. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.
After the federal sentence is imposed, Imel will be sentenced in Calvert County.
Prosecution of Imel’s case in Calvert is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.