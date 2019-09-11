A Lusby teenager, who, along with a juvenile accomplice, allegedly broke into a vape shop in late June was indicted late last month by a Calvert County grand jury.
The six-count indictment charges the defendant Ryan Nicholas Boswell, 19, of Lusby with second-degree burglary, a felony, plus conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary, theft $100 to under $1,500, conspiracy to commit theft $100 to under $1,500, malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000.
The accomplice is only identified as juvenile in the application for statement of charges filed in district court by Detective Edward Yates.
In the court statement, Yates said he reported on June 27 shortly after 4 a.m., that “the Calvert County Control received multiple burglary/intrusion alarms for Pleasant Vapes located at Town Square Drive [in] Lusby.”
Deputies found a broken window on the western side of the building, broken glass on the interior floor in front of the window and vape juice cartridge bottles that had been knocked off a sales shelf and scattered on the floor.
After the store manager arrived and provided investigators access to the building’s interior, “a rock, slightly larger than a softball, was located on the floor in front of the broken window,” Yates stated. “I obtained a store surveillance video that showed two males enter the business at 4:02 a.m.”
Police and a crime scene technician recovered several vape cartridge bottles from a nearby wooded area along with a key piece of evidence.
“I located a black ZTE cellphone right next to the bottle,” said Yates. “The bottle and cellphone were not dirty and laid on top of the ground cover. Both items appeared to have very recently been discarded at this location.”
Another criminal investigations unit officer, Detective Sarah Jernigan, was able to establish the assigned number to the cell phone, which helped lead officers to Boswell.
Detectives located him the day at the alleged juvenile accomplice’s residence in Lusby, Yates reported in court documents.
With Boswell’s consent, Yates conducted a recorded interview.
“Ryan Boswell initially denied committing the burglary and stated that he did not know what I was talking about,” said Yates. “However, when I explained to Boswell that he had made a mistake and dropped his cell phone at the store, his entire demeanor changed.”
According to Yates, Boswell then confessed that he and the juvenile committed the burglary, which they plotted after drinking several beers.
The intent, according to the defendant, was for the juvenile accomplice to later sell the vape juice cartridges on the street.
Boswell led Yates to a walking trail off Gringo Road in Chesapeake Ranch Estates where he revealed a discarded suitcase.
“I opened the suitcase and located numerous bottles of vape juice in trash bags,” said Yates. “The majority of vape juice cartridges were still factory sealed.” The vape store owner verified that the recovered cartridges were the same ones stolen during the burglary. Formal charges against Boswell were filed July 9 and a warrant was served the following day.
During a July 12 district court hearing, Boswell was ordered held without bond, though he was released on his own recognizance on July 15, according to a court docket summary. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher John Monte.
