Three men, including a father and son from Huntingtown, were indicted Aug. 16 by a Calvert County grand jury, charged with planning and carrying out a home invasion of a man’s house in early July.
Court documents identify the trio as Nathan Cameron Coates, 59, and Nathan Cameron Coates Jr., 34, both of Huntingtown, as well as Jamar Tyvon Jenifer, 31, of St. Leonard.
Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Christopher Murphy stated in court documents the officers were called to a house on North Solomons Island Road for the report of two men attempting to kick in a door. Later, callers reported an “active fight” at the residence.
Murphy arrived at the scene and encountered the younger Coates, who told him, "There were people fighting and he was leaving the area with children so they would not be around any of the violence.”
Coates Jr. told Murphy he didn’t see anything. The deputy asked him to wait before leaving.
In the driveway, Murphy met the alleged victim, Sherman Hawkins, whose face was bleeding. He and another man were taken to a local hospital.
Hawkins’ son told officers four men, including Coates Jr., had attempted to break into the home. Once they gained entry they dragged the alleged victim out and beat him, charging papers stated.
Investigators were told by Coates Jr. that the alleged victim “has been walking around the neighborhood with a bow and pellet gun threatening people all week,” Murphy stated in court papers.
Jenifer told police his wife called him and told him about Hawkins' alleged threatening behavior. “He claims he was attempting to break up the fight and that is when police arrived,” Murphy stated.
Coates Sr. did not provide a statement to police.
A fourth possible perpetrator told police he was not present at the time of the incident. The alleged victim did not identify the fourth man as one of his attackers so no charges were filed.
Deputies did locate a pellet gun inside Hawkins' home, court documents stated. Hawkins has not been charged with any crimes related to the incident in early July.
The nine-count indictments charge each defendant with home invasion, third-and-fourth-degree burglary, first-and-second-degree assault and conspiracy charges.
The Coates were both freed July 16 after posting $10,000 bond. The following day Jenifer posted $7,500 bail and was released.
Initial appearances in circuit court for all three men is scheduled for Aug. 30. The case is being prosecuted by Benjamin G. Lerner, assistant state’s attorney.
In an unrelated case, the grand jury also indicted a brother and sister who are alleged to have broken into a North Beach residence on June 30. Police reported three adults and two juveniles were at the residence at the time of the alleged home invasion.
Treavon Lonte Jones, 25, of North Beach and Jasmine Monae Wynn, 27, of Waldorf were both indicted for home invasion, conspiracy to commit a home invasion, third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and committing a minor crime with a minor present. Jones also faces a charge for providing police with false information about his identity.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Both Jones and Wynn claimed they were assaulted by the victims earlier in the day.
Jones and Wynn were each released July 2 after posting $10,000 bond.
The case against the brother and sister is being prosecuted by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney.