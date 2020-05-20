The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Info sought in commercial burglary
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Matteson Supply Company located on Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick. The incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours of May 13 and 14.
According to a sheriff’s office report, someone used a piece of metal to force entry into the back of the business. Once inside, several paintball guns and a Tao Tao 110cc DB-10 dirt bike were taken.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Deputy Mathew Kwitowski at 410-535-2800 or by email Matthew.Kwitowski@calvertcountymd.gov. Reference case number 20-24289. Citizens are also encouraged to use the “submit a tip” feature on the sheriff’s office’s new mobile app.
Charles County fugitive caught
On May 9, Tfc. Richard Marsch conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Terrain in the area of Route 4 and Cameleer Pass in Owings. Marsch reported the vehicle was exceeding the posted speed limit by nearly 20 mph. The trooper contacted the driver, who was identified as Joseph Henry Hall, 36, of Upper Marlboro. Hall was cited for speeding and driving with a suspended license. A routine check while at the scene revealed to Marsch that Hall had an active warrant in Charles County. According to court records, Hall failed to appear in district court for Charles County Dec. 23 on charges of driving on a suspended registration and a suspended license. The Charles County incident occurred last October.
According to the MSP report, “Hall had to be returned to Charles County for service of the warrant. Marsch remanded Hall to the custody of a Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
A hearing for Hall’s Charles County charges will be held in district court July 24. Hall will face the charges for the Calvert citations on Aug. 7 in district court.
Suspended driver served warrant
On May 6, Tfc. Natasha Rucker responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk to make contact with Cpl. Mark Robshaw of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who had stopped Tyler Meritt Swope, 24, of Owings Mills. Robshaw had stopped Swope’s Volkswagen on southbound Route 4 at Route 260 and discovered the motorist had an active warrant through the MSP Glen Burnie barrack for failing to appear on a driving while suspended charge.
“Due to the charges on the warrant, Swope was able to be served the warrant in Calvert County,” a report filed by the MSP’s Prince Frederick barrack stated. Swope was taken to the county detention center, where the warrant was served without incident.
According to court records, a district court hearing on the charge is scheduled for Aug. 4 in Calvert.
Youth injured in mowing accident
On May 11, at 13-year-old male from Prince Frederick sustained serious injuries when the riding mower he was operating overturned and landed on him, emergency responders reported. The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Ketch Road and Schooner Lane in the Calvert Industrial Park.
In a posted report, Calvert Advanced Life Support described the vehicle as a “commercial zero-turn mower.” A CALS paramedic responded to the scene while delivering a medic unit to a nearby shop, “he was flagged down by a man on a golf cart,” the report stated. The paramedic immediately notified Calvert dispatch of the incident. The paramedic arrived at the scene and found the teen trapped under the mower while several people were trying to move the vehicle off the youth. The youth “was found to be unconscious and not breathing initially,” the CALS report stated. “But as soon as the tractor was lifted from the child, he started to breathe again.”
The paramedic “performed a rapid trauma assessment” and requested a helicopter to fly the injured boy to a trauma center.
The area where the incident occurred was closed to traffic for approximately 90 minutes, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. A state police helicopter landed in the industrial park and flew the injured teen to Children’s Hospital. The youth was later released.
“It’s amazing, he’s doing really well,” the teen’s father told The Calvert Recorder last week. The youth’s father credited his older son, who was at the scene when the accident occurred, plus the quick actions of emergency responders, police and nearby business owners with saving the 13-year-old’s life.
According to HealthyChildren.org, more than 9,000 children are taken to emergency rooms annually, nationwide, for treatment of injuries sustained in lawn mower accidents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children should be at least 16-years-old if they are operating a riding mower.
Call Crime Solvers offers reward
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
