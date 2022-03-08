A 39-year-old Owings man charged with stabbing and seriously wounding another man during an argument in a Chesapeake Beach store parking lot last Independence Day was sentenced to seven years in prison on Feb. 28.
Defendant Donte Terrell Jones was given a 25-year sentence, which Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee suspended, with the exception of seven years. Jones must serve at least half of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole since the charge of first-degree assault is a crime of violence.
In a press release, Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey (R) said, “The state requested a sentence in excess of the Maryland sentencing guidelines, which recommended four to nine years.”
Prosecution of the case was handled by assistant state’s attorney Lee Ann Bell.
On July 4, Jones stabbed Lawrence Booze III several times, according to police. According to an account filed in district court by Calvert sheriff’s office Detective Nick Buckler, Booze sustained deep lacerations to his abdomen, his left arm and shoulder, and the left side of his chest.
Buckler stated the attack stemmed from a shouting match between the two men in the Fastop parking lot.
Booze’s fiancee videoed the incident, Buckler reported in court documents.
Jones was indicted on attempted murder charges 15 days after the incident. He entered guilty pleas to charges of first-degree assault and having a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Jones was represented by Upper Marlboro-based attorney Thomas C. Mooney.
The sentencing hearing created an unusual situation at the Calvert County courthouse. Dozens of family members and friends showed up to address the court on Jones’ behalf. Because of the large number of people and the courthouse’s COVID-19 protocols that were still in effect that day, a large line formed outside the door.
“We did let as many into the courtroom as we could but we had to keep it limited,” Burgess Wood, the court administrator, told Southern Maryland News.
The hearing was also shifted from the smallest courtroom to the building’s largest “to accommodate more,” Wood said. “Typically, we don’t have lines out the door.”