Calvert County State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R)

“There aren’t a lot of locations in Maryland where residents aren’t aware of the case,” said Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) stated Tuesday in circuit court, in regards to defendant Brandon A. Turner’s request for a change of venue.

Despite his attorney’s contention that most of the region’s media outlets have blasted information that could make a jury trial in Calvert County unfair, the state’s case against defendant Brandon Alexander Turner will not be moved to another location.

Turner, 21, of Greenbelt is charged with shooting and critically wounding Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Flynt last Dec. 17 in a Huntingtown subdivision following a high-speed chase.


  

