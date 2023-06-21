“There aren’t a lot of locations in Maryland where residents aren’t aware of the case,” said Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) stated Tuesday in circuit court, in regards to defendant Brandon A. Turner’s request for a change of venue.
Despite his attorney’s contention that most of the region’s media outlets have blasted information that could make a jury trial in Calvert County unfair, the state’s case against defendant Brandon Alexander Turner will not be moved to another location.
Turner, 21, of Greenbelt is charged with shooting and critically wounding Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Flynt last Dec. 17 in a Huntingtown subdivision following a high-speed chase.
Other deputies were shot at and Turner was also shot and wounded during the incident.
Turner’s lawyer, Michelle A. Harewood of the public defenders office, told Circuit Court Judge Andrew Rappaport that several print and online publications reporting on news in Calvert had extensive reports on the Dec. 17 incident, her client’s arrest and the convalescence of Flynt and the public’s rally of support. Harewood also noted there have been reports and comments on social media platforms and television news reports. She stated some of the details divulged were “problematic.”
“I do not know where you want to move,” Calvert State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) countered, adding that a request made for a change of venue places a “heavy burden” on the defense to prove the move is necessary. Harvey told Harewood, “You have not proven” a Calvert jury would not be fair and impartial.
“There is pretrial publicity for every criminal case,” Harvey added. “Facebook and Twitter can be followed by anybody in the U.S. There aren’t a lot of locations in Maryland where residents aren’t aware of the case.”
Harewood also noted she has seen roadsigns that read “#FlyntStrong” and at least one flag flying in the north end of the county bearing that same wording.
Harvey told the court he’s only seen five such signs and one flag while traveling the county. He added that he doesn’t think it’s fair to Calvert’s citizens to assume none of them would be fair and impartial on a jury.
After hearing the arguments and a lengthy recess, Rappaport denied Harewood’s change of venue motion.
The defense attorney’s motion to have the medical evaluation period for her client extended to allow doctors to obtain more information about Turner’s mental health fared better with Rappaport, as he extended the evaluation time to July 7.
Harewood is also seeking to have the trial date moved back, a motion that was to be considered at a hearing Thursday morning.
In January, Turner was served a 31-count indictment related to the Dec. 17 incident. The charges include three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm use in a violent crime.
Turner’s trial is currently scheduled to begin July 10.