A visiting circuit court judge has reversed the decision made last year by the Calvert County Ethics Commission when three members voted to censure Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R). The ruling by Judge C. Philip Nichols was entered Aug. 17.
Two of the three ethics complaints filed against McConkey in September 2019 dealt with the board’s adoption of a revised Calvert County Comprehensive Plan the previous month. That revised plan expanded the Huntingtown town center across Route 2/4 and south to its intersection with Cox Road. McConkey owns property at Route 2/4 and Cox Road, thus his vote was viewed by complainants as a conflict of interest. As a result of a virtual hearing held in October 2020, the ethics commission concurred with the complainants and three members, including then-chair Jennifer Mazur, voted to censure McConkey. They issued their ruling two months later.
A censure is a reprimand and carries with it no punitive actions.
A September 2019 story in The Calvert Recorder regarding the ethics complaints filed against McConkey quotes Mazur as stating, “we have more advisory opinion requests and ethics complaints than we normally have. I cannot reveal the nature of the complaints.”
McConkey subsequently filed a civil suit, alleging Mazur violated her duty of confidentiality by giving an interview with The Calvert Recorder. He contended that this suit posed a conflict of interest for Mazur, who then should have recused herself from any discussion by the ethics commission regarding the 2019 complaints.
Nichols concurred with McConkey on that contention.
“Ms. Mazur’s apparent conflict of interest does erode the confidence and trust of the public in the conduct of county business,” Nichols stated in his ruling. “The commission may not choose which provisions of the Calvert County Code it will or will not act in accordance with.”
In addition to Mazur, the ethics commission members participating in the October 2020 virtual hearing were Matthew Raymer and Wayne Millette. One other member did not participate and one of the commission’s seats was vacant at the time.
“The court finds that a quorum was not present at the virtual hearing on Oct. 14, 2020, and that the commission’s decision was not properly approved,” Nichols stated in his opinion brief. “In conclusion, the commission’s decision dated Dec. 15, 2020, is reversed. We see no good reason to remand the case to the commission for any further proceedings.”
“I did nothing wrong,” said McConkey in a statement he posted on social media. The commissioner thanked his lawyer, family “and citizens who never doubted me.”
McConkey was represented by Annapolis attorney Steven B. Preller.
The ethics commission was represented by Greenbelt-based attorney William C. Brennan.
A call to Brennan seeking comment had not been returned at press time.
According to court records, McConkey’s suit versus Mazur was order stayed last month pending a ruling on the suit against the ethics commission.
Mazur chose not to apply for a new term this summer. Millette has resigned. Raymer is currently the panel’s acting chairman.