A Calvert County jury found a former sheriff’s deputy not guilty of six criminal charges in connection with the death of a 34-year-old Prince Frederick woman in October 2019.
Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 35, also of Prince Frederick, was driving a truck that struck Leah Christine Clark on Dares Beach Road.
Clark was walking along Dares Beach Road when she was struck from behind by Migliaccio’s eastbound truck. Despite Migliaccio’s efforts to resuscitate her, Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
In February 2020 Migliaccio was indicted by a grand jury. He was charged with negligent manslaughter with an automobile, manslaughter by a vehicle, homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and other charges. Migliaccio resigned from the sheriff’s office after he was indicted.
While the Maryland State Police administered sobriety tests to Migliaccio, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team conducted the investigations that led to the indictments.
The jury did find Migliaccio guilty of negligent driving and speeding. He was fined $300.
The state’s case during the three-day trial was presented by Steven I. Kroll of the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association. Migliaccio was represented by Robert Bonsib and Megan Coleman.
During closing arguments on Thursday, Kroll urged the jury to convict the defendant on all counts.
“Why? Because he’s guilty,” said Kroll, who noted a witness saw Migliaccio toss a mostly empty wine bottle into a wooded area near the collision site.
“Accountability and responsibility,” said Kroll. “He is a public servant.”
Kroll said the tossing of the bottle was “an attempt to conceal the evidence, because he is guilty.”
The prosecutor appeared to question the actions of the sheriff’s office, telling the jury “they did their own investigation.”
Bonsib objected to Kroll’s statement and after two bench conferences, the presiding judge, Terrence J. McGann, advised the jury to disregard the disparaging comments about the sheriff’s office.
Kroll noted the accident report indicated the truck did not stop and the vehicle’s veering off the road was an act of negligence.
Bonsib argued that the prosecution “didn’t meet the burden of proof. An accident is not a crime. Tossing the bottle isn’t evidence of guilt.”
The defense attorney also showed the jury surveillance video footage of Migliaccio at a local liquor store prior to the crash and his steps after the incident when he was taken to the sheriff’s office, which he stated did not show any evidence of impairment.
Bonsib added that Migliaccio was clearly distraught at the incident scene.
On Friday the jury, which had been sent home shortly after 7 p.m. the previous day, returned for an additional hour of deliberations.
After the jury was dismissed, Kroll read a statement given to him by Clark’s family.
The statement spoke lovingly about Clark as “a nurturer, a beautiful soul, a role model and a best friend who is missed every day.”
Clark was the mother of one child. She was a graduate of Northern High School.
“Mr. Migliaccio cried every day, not for himself,” said Bonsib.
Migliaccio declined to comment.
“No matter what the jury did, it’s not going to make anything any better,” McGann told the court. He urged Clark’s family to sustain “fond memories. You need to not forget her.”
McGann said he believed Migliaccio’s “anguish was legitimate.”
To Migliaccio, the judge stated, “Hopefully, you’ve learned from this. This case was well-tried and the jury has spoken.”