A Calvert County jury found a St. Mary’s County man guilty Tuesday on four counts stemming from an incident that occurred last August at a Lusby residence.
The defendant — Kahnr Anthony Allegra, 28, of Lexington Park — was found guilty of third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense sexual contact, indecent exposure and second-degree assault.
According to the Office of the Calvert County State’s Attorney, the two-day trial, which was presided over by Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee, included testimony from the victim, the resident of the house where the crime occurred and the defendant.
Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero told The Calvert Recorder that the jury deliberated about two hours before rendering a verdict.
Chandlee ordered that Allegra be held without bond until his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for April 17. The judge also ordered a presentence investigation.
Allegra is being represented by Prince George’s County-based attorney Bradley Warby.
According to a summary filed in district court by the investigating officer, Dfc. Kamrhen Parks, during the evening hours of Aug. 11, the victim came to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident, which occurred the previous day.
Parks stated the female victim recalled going out to a local bar with coworkers Friday, Aug. 9, and then going to the home of a coworker to spend the night.
The victim told the police she fell asleep on the living room couch. She told investigators that when she awoke the next morning, some of her clothes had been removed and she was being touched by the defendant, who was also partially undressed. After running out of the room, the victim told the homeowner about the defendant’s actions.
Parks stated in court documents that the resident told him “that she knows Kahnr and that he is a friend of someone she knows. She advised that she was told he was invited over by someone that was staying at the house that night.”
Allegra was told to leave the house after the incident was revealed.
The victim wrote a detailed statement about the incident, which Parks said was “submitted for evidence.”
A warrant for Allegra’s arrest was issued Aug. 27 and served Sept. 7.
Allegra posted $1,000 bond that day. On Sept. 16, the grand jury handed down its four-count indictment on Allegra.
