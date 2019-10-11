It’s not always about the money. True, lawyers all over the world bill by the hour and clients pay hefty sums for their services. So, a potential client with no dough must be out of luck, right?
Not so quickly.
In Maryland there are attorneys with a lot on their plates who are balancing lucrative practices with free services that aid the cash-strapped citizens.
According to a press release, Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service is “the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to low-income” residents.
Founded in 1981, MVLS serves the state’s low-income residents by offering legal counseling and full representation for civil cases.
“We’re a small but mighty program,” said Susan Francis, who recently became the MVLS’ executive director. “We want residents to know we exist and we are a statewide program.”
MVLS will recognize the accomplishments of all of its volunteer attorneys during its annual Celebrate Pro Bono awards program on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.
Attorneys provides services for criminal record expungements, divorce and child custody proceedings and other family law matters, landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosure, bankruptcy, estate planning, deed issues, and tax controversy as well as many other civil legal challenges.
Francis explained that the volunteer attorneys only handle civil cases.

"There's no right to counsel in those situations," Francis said. "Those situations can be difficult to navigate."
“There’s no right to counsel in those situations,” Francis said. “Those situations can be difficult to navigate.”
While they don’t handle criminal cases, MVLS attorneys help individuals with criminal record expungements.
“We try to overcome a lot of myths about expungement,” said Francis, who told The Calvert Recorder that some individuals who were previously charged with an offense but had the charges dropped might believe their record is now clean. However, potential employers can still see the charges when they do background checks.
“It’s not just if you’re found guilty,” said Francis.
Fortunately, getting embarrassing information expunged from the books has gotten easier in Maryland, thanks to legislation passed in 2015.
The revised law allows for expungement of such things as acquittals, probations before judgment, findings of not criminally responsible and governor-granted pardons.
“It’s a game-changer,” said Francis, who did point out that “we can’t always take everything off somebody’s record.”
Funding for MVLS comes from a variety of sources, including the Maryland Legal Services Corporation, government grants, foundation grants, fundraising campaigns as well donations from law firms and individual attorneys.
“It’s great for me to help people who need help,” said Owings-based attorney Ricardo L. Piereck, who explained he has aided low-income individuals embroiled in landlord-tenant disputes. “Most of the people I am helping are down-and-out. I help them get money back. I enjoy it. It’s fulfilling.”
Piereck’s professional law practice specializes in family law, custodial law, criminal cases and immigration.
After a few years of working as a prosecutor in Calvert and Prince George’s counties, Piereck had a desire to branch out into fields of law and started his private practice. His pro bono work, through MVLS has helped him expand the field of expertise. “It presents a great opportunity,” he said.
Of MVLS, Piereck added, “they do a good job of filtering out applicants” to ensure the clients that are helped pro bono meet the requirements for need.
“I’ve been on MVLS’ list for years,” said Prince Frederick-based attorney Amy D. Lorenzini. “I keep ending up with cases that are more complicated than others.”
Lorenzini has handled pro bono cases in all three Southern Maryland counties.
In Charles County she worked a vexing paternity case involving the mother of twins who had some bureaucratic issues in seeking financial aid for the children. The father of the twins had died and Lorenzini’s client needed help in “establishing paternity.” It was a long road to resolution, she indicated.
“It eventually led to the taking of DNA samples,” Lorenzini explained, adding that the result proved successful. “The twins were able to obtain Social Security benefits.”
In a St. Mary’s County case, Lorenzini represented a woman who was illiterate and desperately needed guidance so she wouldn’t lose custody of her children. Living below the poverty level and with complex paperwork being filed on behalf of the children’s father, the woman needed legal help, which Lorenzini provided for free.
“She would have lost custody of the kids without representation,” Lorenzini said.
“It’s meaningful,” Francis said of the legal aid provided by volunteer attorneys. The MVLS executive director noted that the volunteer attorneys get more than just a feeling of satisfaction. The benefits include free training and mentoring, an opportunity to start into a new field of law, in-house support with a case, malpractice insurance and networking opportunities.
“We are providing a tremendous service to the courts,” Francis said. “You are not only helping someone but you are taking your skills to make a difference in someone’s life.”
“We all go to law school because we want to help people,” said Lorenzini, who explained Maryland attorneys are required to report their pro bono hours to state officials. Fifty hours per year is asked.
“I usually get double that,” Lorenzini said.
Francis said MVLS has 25 Calvert County attorneys on its panel and a total of 109 in Southern Maryland.
For more information, call 410-547-6537 or 1-800-510-0050 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. To apply online for legal help from the MVLS, go to www.mvlslaw.org. Attorneys interested in volunteering should visit the MVLS Pro Bono Portal at www.mvlsaw.org/probonoportal/.
