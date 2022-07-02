The sentencing of a 26-year-old St. Mary’s County man indicted last year in Calvert on 20 counts related to the alleged possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography has been delayed for a fifth time.
On Friday, the attorney representing defendant Nathan S. Lindgren told circuit Court Judge Andrew Rappaport is client is currently incarcerated in Warren County, Va.
Lindgren pleaded guilty to three counts of promotion and distribution of child pornography last November.
On March 31, Lindgren, who had been released on bond in Calvert County shortly after being charged by Maryland State Police, was arrested by authorities in Front Royal, Va., for allegedly attempting to solicit an underage female for photographs and sexually explicit material.
According to a Front Royal Police Department press release, officers were conducting an undercover operation and an adult male, later identified as Lindgren, “began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be an underage female. The initial conversation was unsolicited and initiated by the offender in this case. During the investigation a designated meeting place was arranged and the male arrived at that location to engage in illicit sexual conduct with with the juvenile female. However, Lindgren met with Front Royal Police detectives instead.”
Lindgren’s attorney, John L. Erly, told the court his client is being held without bond in Virginia and is awaiting a preliminary hearing there on July 31.
The state’s case against Lindgren in Calvert County occurred after the MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber tip “in reference to someone distributing child exploitation material,” Trooper Allison Oyler wrote in charging documents.
Lindren, a Lexington Park resident, was employed by Calvert County as an emergency medical technician. He was an officer with the Bay District Volunteer Fire department.
A new sentencing date for the Calvert case was not set during Friday’s brief hearing.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by assistant state’s attorney Rebecca Cordero.