A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a six-count indictment against a local attorney who allegedly threatened several people, including his estranged wife, with a gun during an incident Dec. 27 at his Port Republic residence.
The defendant, Robert Stewart Crum, 77, was served the indictment Feb. 19. Crum faces single counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm use in a felony crime of violence.
According to a report filed with the court system by Dfc. Andrew Ostazeski, at least two 911 calls were received Dec. 27 “for a report of a domestic assault with a suicidal suspect. It was reported Crum was in the living room and pointing a gun at the floor.” Ostazeski said 12 people were outside the house when police arrived, while Crum was still in the house.
The scene was subsequently declared an active barricade, with multiple police units in position around the perimeter of the house.
Ostazeski stated that Crum’s estranged wife told Cpl. Mark Robshaw that Crum became “argumentative” when she, along with members of her church group, attempted to remove her belongings from the residence. She told the officer she believed Crum “would try to commit ‘suicide by cop’ or force police to kill him.”
During the siege, police learned Crum “had access to numerous firearms within the residence, and there was another handgun in a truck parked in a driveway,” Ostazeski stated.
At one point during the standoff, “officers saw Crum come back to the front window with a gun in his hand. They then reported Crum was sitting on a couch, and he put the gun to his head,” Ostazeski stated in the charging papers. “Officers reported Crum retrieved a shotgun and began to load it, and then he raised it.”
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Team was able to gain entry to the house and takeCrum into custody. He was taken to Calvert Health Medical Center to be evaluated.
Police confiscated four firearms and an airsoft gun from the residence.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
On Dec. 30, Crum posted $100,000 bond. According to court records, Crum was ordered to have no contact with his wife. Documents on file with the court system indicate Crum is being represented by attorney Crea Jacobson. According to court papers, Crum is a practicing attorney with an office in Prince Frederick.
In addition to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, prosecution of the case will be handled by Steven I. Kroll of the Maryland States Attorney Association.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY