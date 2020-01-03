The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Local cops, U.S. marshals, catch murder suspect in Calvert
On Sunday, shortly before 3 p.m., Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, was apprehe nded by deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and members of the United States Marshals Task Force in Chesapeake Beach.
Walker was wanted in connection with the murder of Yusuf Ozgar and the wounding of another victim at the Denny’s Restaurant in Manassas, VA, on Dec. 26.
According to a court docket summary, Walker waived extradition to Virginia on Monday and is being held without bond. A second suspect was apprehended in Virginia earlier in the day.
This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information in regards to this case is asked to contact the Prince William County police at 703- 792-6500.
Vehicle swiped from Dad’s Garage, suspect caught
On Dec. 27, Deputy Andrew Crum responded to Dad’s Garage in Owings for the report of a motor vehicle theft.
The complainant advised that someone entered the rear business lot and attempted to enter a vehicle without authorization.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact and detained Taesha Selena Johnson, 19, of Huntingtown.
According to investigators, Johnson used bolt cutters to remove a steering wheel lock in an attempt to drive the vehicle off the lot.
Johnson was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $25,000 to under $100,000 — both felonies — plus fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property valued at under $1,000.
Johnson was released on her own recognizance and is awaiting a district court hearing on Feb. 12.
Drug arrests made
On Dec. 28, Deputy Andrew Crum conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
Crum reported that the occupants were removed from the vehicle, and a search was conducted, which yielded a syringe and a blue bottle cap with suspected heroin residue.
A search of the passenger, Charles Melvin Gross, 65, of Huntingtown, was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of a syringe containing suspected heroin, a bottle cap with burnt residue, a small plastic bag containing suspected heroin and two Q-tips with burnt residue on the ends.
Gross was arrested and taken to the county detention center, where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, and CDS possess/distribute administer equipment. Court documents stated Gross was later released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 16.
On Dec. 28, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Town Road in Huntingtown for a suspicious vehicle and possible CDS activity.
Upon arrival, the deputy’s arrival, both Crystal Kay Sweeney, 38, of Huntingtown, and Nathan Oliver White, 38, of Hyattsville, were standing outside the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in the discovery of a copper wool pad and a glass vile with suspected PCP inside.
A search of White resulted in a glass smoking pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue, three white rock-like substances suspected to be crack cocaine and a glass vile containing suspected PCP.
White was arrested and taken to the county detention center.
Prior to entering the facility, Correctional Deputy Windsor conducted a second search of White, which resulted in the location of a small plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine.
White was charged with CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.
Later, White posted $150 bond according to court documents.
He has a Feb. 27 hearing in district court on the charges.
Sweeney was arrested and taken to the county detention center where she was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
According to a court docket summary, Sweeney was held without bond and is awaiting a Feb. 21 district court hearing.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN