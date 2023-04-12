According to documents on file in circuit court, Del. Jeffrie Eugene Long Jr., 26, has been charged in an incident that allegedly occurred April 4 at a Huntingtown residence. Long is a Democrat who represents portions of Calvert and Prince George’s counties in District 27B of the Maryland General Assembly.
Court records identify Long as a Huntingtown resident. During Long’s successful campaign last year for the legislature, the freshman delegate was identified as a Brandywine resident.
In court papers filed by Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Tyler Bowen, Long allegedly entered the home through an unlocked door “without being invited in and given permission to enter.”
Long allegedly threatened a woman at the home while wielding what the accuser described as a metal pipe.
Bowen wrote in court documents that the woman “was in fear for her life and was afraid Long was going to kill her.”
According to Bowen’s report, he responded to the residence shortly before 10 p.m. that night.
A 60-year-old man was in the house when the incident began, Bowen reported, and confirmed Long had an object in his hand. The deputy stated in court papers the man told him, “When Long entered the home he went outside to get away from the incident.”
Long’s accuser told Bowen that Long left the property in a Mercedes.
Bowen, along with Deputy Anthony Aranda, attempted to make contact with Long at his Huntingtown residence.
“Once on the scene we were able to make contact with an unidentified female at the address,” Bowen stated in court documents. “We told the female we needed to speak to Long about an incident that occurred and she stated that we couldn’t speak to him because he was in session,” referring to the 90-day General Assembly session in Annapolis that concluded on April 10.
“The female was being uncooperative and stated that if we wanted to speak to Long, we had to contact Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office,” Bowen wrote.
Long has been charged with home invasion and first-degree assault, according to court records.
A summons was issued April 5 and a district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 22.
When reached Tuesday about the incident, Long declined to comment.
He is being represented by Greenbelt attorney John McKenna, according to court records.