Jeffrie E. Long Jr. faces charges

Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) is facing two felony charges related to an alleged April 4 incident.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

According to documents on file in circuit court, Del. Jeffrie Eugene Long Jr., 26, has been charged in an incident that allegedly occurred April 4 at a Huntingtown residence. Long is a Democrat who represents portions of Calvert and Prince George’s counties in District 27B of the Maryland General Assembly.

Court records identify Long as a Huntingtown resident. During Long’s successful campaign last year for the legislature, the freshman delegate was identified as a Brandywine resident.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews