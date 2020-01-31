An Owings man who pleaded guilty last September to four drug charges was sentenced Monday in circuit court to 20 years in prison. The defendant, Sean Patrick Donovan, 25, was arrested at his home last February, the result of a three-month investigation by police.
Investigators stated in court documents that Donovan had been selling a variety of drugs — including heroin and cocaine — out of his home, which is located less than 500 feet away from Mount Harmony Elementary School.
Last year, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a 29-count indictment against Donovan. The defendant subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts each of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession with intent to distribute near school property. On the former charges, Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Donovan to 10 years, and on the latter charges, the sentence was 20 years. In each case, Chandlee suspended all but five years, with the sentences to be served consecutively. Five years of supervised probation for Donovan was also imposed.
Calvert County Deputy State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell told the court Donovan “was not a small-time distributor. This was not just one substance. There were a plethora of vehicles at the residence at all hours of the day and night. A multitude of people were obtaining drugs from Mr. Donovan. It’s another thing to be doing it beside an elementary school.”
Both Donovan’s attorney, Dubois Burridge, and his sister told the court that the defendant had a difficult upbringing, living in a home where both parents were addicts.
“Sean never had any structure,” said Burridge, who also pointed out her client was diagnosed with a bipolar disorder when he was 12.
“He [Donovan] would like to get help,” said Burridge, conceding that her client has had a mix of success and failure with a variety of treatment programs.
“There’s a huge medical health void that has not being taken care of,” said Burridge, who described her client as “super-smart. Sean wants to do better. He doesn’t have any way now.”
Burridge also maintained her client “never set foot in the school” during the time he was selling drugs out of his house.
“I think he needs structure and stability,” said Donovan’s sister Melonie.
“I’ve made many mistakes in my life,” Donovan told Chandlee. “I accept responsibility for my actions. I get hopeless, scared, and I make mistakes.” Chandlee called the situation “sad. There are a lot of people in our society who have drug problems. People are dying” as a result of the opioid crisis.
The judge said he would recommend that Donovan spend at least a portion of his sentence at Patuxent Institution in Jessup, where he can get treatment for his substance abuse and medical and mental health problems.
“I believe you were distributing drugs to many people for profit,” Chandlee told Donovan.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to violation of probation. Chandlee gave Donovan, who has been held on a no-bond status since last February, credit for time served.
