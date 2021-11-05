A 30-year-old Lusby man is being held without bond following his arrest Oct. 27 on charges of assaulting and abusing a 2-year-old boy.
According to charging papers filled by Calvert sheriff’s Cpl. William Rector, the abuse occurred during the weekend when the child was in the care and custody of the defendant, identified as Delonte Marcel Atkinson.
After initially being taken by to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by his mother, the child was transferred to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. The boy was admitted to the facility’s intensive care unit.
Rector stated he consulted with the hospital’s lead child abuse pediatrician. The boy was found to have 10 fractured ribs, lacerations, bruises and “signs and indications of a previous incident of skin burns or scald.”
The physician told Rector the victim’s injuries were likely the result of “blunt force trauma” and “child physical abuse is the most realistic cause of injury.”
During his investigation, Rector was advised that “Atkinson has a proven history of verbal abuse toward the victim and the victim’s mother.”
The corporal stated in court documents the victim’s mother told him “Atkinson has threatened to kill both her and the victim” and other threats of violence.
Atkinson was charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count each of second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and neglect of a minor.
During a bail review, Atkinson was denied bond.
Rector labeled Atkinson “a threat to the community” and “a significant danger to society” in charging papers.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 24 in district court.