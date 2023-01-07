Charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer have been filed against a 53-year-old Lusby man, according to documents on file in district court.
The incident from which the charges against Eddie Richard Jewett Jr. stem allegedly occurred in Lusby on Nov. 18.
In addition to impersonating a police officer and second-degree assault — both misdemeanor charges — Jewett is facing several weapon-related counts including firearm possession with a felony conviction in a separate case.
According to charging documents filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Basham, an investigation into the allegations began when deputies were contacted about a Facebook post which “accused Eddie Jewett of impersonating a police officer.”
Basham contacted the accuser who said the incident started while he was traveling on Route 2/4 in the area of Cove Point Road and a dark SUV started tailgating his vehicle.
The accuser said the SUV had writing on its front and displayed a red and white flashing light. That prompted the accuser to pull over to the side of the road, thinking it was a police vehicle. Instead “the SUV sped past and continued south,” Basham stated in court papers.
The motorists then had two encounters at traffic lights, with the accuser making an obscene gesture at Jewett and a second one where Jewett allegedly advised the accuser he was a federal marshal and the man could be arrested for his actions.
Basham wrote that the two encountered each other in the parking lot of a Lusby strip mall.
Before the accuser could exit his vehicle he was approached by Jewett, who told the accuser he was a “federal police officer” and he was investigating the accuser “for verbally abusing an officer,” according to charging documents.
The accuser “called his parents who recorded part of the incident.”
When the accuser told Jewett he was calling 911, the defendant “swatted” at him and pushed the door into the accuser’s leg.
Basham said he was able to track down the defendant’s vehicle, a 2006 Ford Expedition, using a description, information from the Facebook post plus tag and vehicle identification numbers. The information led to Jewett being sought as the perpetrator.
A search warrant for the Ford was issued and on Dec. 19 the vehicle was located in the parking lot of a Lusby hardware store.
Sheriff’s office Cpl. David Jacobs, along with Basham, who arrived on the scene with the warrant, conducted the search.
Jewett came out of the store, got into the SUV and was stopped by deputies a short distance from the store. Basham said he advised Jewett of his Miranda rights and he requested a lawyer.
“I did explain the reason for the warrant and the process in getting a warrant,” Basham stated in court documents. “I advised Jewett I was not trying to question him or have him make any statements.”
Jewett was wearing a gold metal “Ministry Enforcement” badge. Basham said the item was seized for evidence.
Items located included three red-and-white emergency lights, a black tactical vest, handcuffs and an air soft handgun. Deputies also located a blue and gold 9 mm ghost gun.
“It was learned Jewett was a prohibited owner” of firearms, Basham stated in court papers.
After the Dec. 19 stop and arrest for the weapons violations, Jewett posted $2,000 bond and was released.
A district court hearing on the weapons charges is scheduled for Jan. 18.
After an arrest warrant was served on Jewett Dec. 28, he was initially held without bond. After a second hearing the following day, Jewett was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
A district court hearing in the impersonating an officer and assault charges is scheduled for March 14 in district court.
