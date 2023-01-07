Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Prince Frederick

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer have been filed against a 53-year-old Lusby man, according to documents on file in district court.

The incident from which the charges against Eddie Richard Jewett Jr. stem allegedly occurred in Lusby on Nov. 18.


