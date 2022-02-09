Another Calvert County man is facing child pornography possession and distribution charges. According to the Maryland State Police, Jaquan Stanzel Thomas, 24, was arrested at his Lusby home after troopers, with the assistance of Homeland Security investigators, executed a search and seizure warrant.
In a press release, state police officials stated Thomas’ arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the the agency's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. According to the release, investigation into their case against Thomas began last August.
Documents submitted to the court system by Trooper Allison Oyler of the state police's Criminal Investigations unit noted that Snapchat provided police with suspect information.
A phone that was voluntarily turned over to investigators by the defendant had “over 100 image and video files of child pornography that was identified as his,” Oyler stated in charging papers.
The estimated ages of the female juveniles seen in the lurid images ranged from ages 4 to 12, the court documents stated.
Thomas is charged with five counts each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
Thomas was initially held in lieu of bond and was later released after posting a $1,000 cash bond. However, according to court records the bond was revoked. Another bond review was scheduled for Feb. 9 in district court.
If Thomas gains his release, the court has ordered him to have no contact with minor children and not to use the Internet.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 3 in district court.
On Jan. 27, another Lusby man, Ryan Russell Kelley, 18, was charged with four counts of child pornography promotion/distribution, a felony, and five counts of possession of child pornography. That case was also investigated by Maryland State Police detectives.