A 37-year-old Lusby man has been charged with second-degree rape, first-degree assault and perverted practice following an alleged incident at his home.
According to charging documents filed by Detective Wayne Wells of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened on Oct. 26. The defendant, Jeffrey Lynn Myers, was arrested on Nov. 1 after a warrant was served.
The victim was a 19-year-old St. Leonard woman who told police she worked with Myers at a local food market and "the two had hung out on one prior occasion" and "nothing sexual happened during [the first] encounter," Wells stated in the charging papers.
She told investigators Myers forced himself on her on Oct. 26 and despite her attempts to flee the residence, he became more aggressive and began having sexual intercourse with her.
The accuser managed to free herself from Myers and fled the residence. She went to the home of a friend who lived nearby.
Wells stated in court papers the woman subsequently went to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an examination. She then reported the incident to authorities.
Following his arrest, Myers was initially held on a no-bond status. After a Nov. 2 bond review he is being held in lieu of $25,000.
A district court judge has ordered Myers not to intimidate or harass his accuser.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 1 in district court.