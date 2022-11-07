Calvert County District Court

Calvert County District Court Building in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A 37-year-old Lusby man has been charged with second-degree rape, first-degree assault and perverted practice following an alleged incident at his home.

According to charging documents filed by Detective Wayne Wells of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened on Oct. 26. The defendant, Jeffrey Lynn Myers, was arrested on Nov. 1 after a warrant was served.

