A Lusby man, who along with an accomplice, allegedly broke into a woman’s home in March 2018 entered an Alford plea Monday in circuit court to one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.
Demar Rynell Mason, 36, entered the plea in front of Judge Mark Chandlee.
The defendant was scheduled to go on trial this week for several charges, including first-degree assault and home invasion.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Chandlee sentenced Mason to 10 years, suspended all but two days and serve five years of supervised probation. Mason was represented during the hearing by Elizabeth L. Franzoso.
Calvert County Deputy State’s Attorney Jennifer Morton read into the record the statement of facts about the case against Mason. According to the statement, the victim was at her Lusby residence with her 7-year-old son on March 16, 2018, when at approximately 4 a.m., two masked men kicked in the front door of her residence then entered her bedroom.
They pointed what the victim would testify were shotguns at her and asked, “Where is Tim, T-Bo, T-Bone.”
When the victim indicated she did not know who they were talking about, she saw one suspect look in her son’s room where her son was sleeping and then indicate to the other suspect that they should leave.
The two individuals left the residence without taking anything.
Through a subsequent investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, it was learned that the victim was not the intended target of the home invasion.
The sheriff’s office developed information that “a male who went by the nickname of T-Bone, who lived a few blocks from the victim’s residence, was the intended target.”
Investigators identified Mason and Ijaaz Butler, 27, of St. Leonard, as the alleged perpetrators of the March 2018 incident in Lusby.
Butler pleaded guilty to home invasion in connection with the incident this past February and was sentenced to 12-1/2 years for the crime.
Butler was allegedly involved in a home invasion incident in Charles County three days after the Lusby break-in.
He was subsequently arrested, incarcerated and convicted in that case.
During the probe of that crime “investigators learned additional information regarding the home invasion of the victim’s residence here in Calvert County,” Morton stated.
On April 11, 2018, investigators spoke with Mason and advised him of his Miranda rights.
Morton added that text messages between Butler and Mason “were obtained by an extraction of Mason’s phone pursuant to a court-ordered search warrant.”
The state would have presented additional evidence to show that Mason owed an individual money and that person was looking for money from Mason,” Morton said in court documents. “Mason provided information about the intended target having a lot of drugs and money.”
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the March 2018 incident investigation involved crime scene evidence gathering, numerous search warrants, interviews, the review of video surveillance and forensic downloads.
Calvert County detectives Michael Mudd, Joshua Buck and Sarah Jernigan, along with crime scene technician Jan Veeder, were credited with cracking the case.
