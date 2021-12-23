A 53-year-old Lusby man who was indicted this past July on 45 counts related to allegedly running a dog fighting operation has pleaded guilty to several charges in Calvert County Circuit Court.
According to court records, on Dec. 17 Rodney Carlton Rance pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty/dog fighting and 11 counts of possessing/training a dog for a dog fight. All of the charges are felonies.
Rance’s codefendant, Charles Henry Hall III, 44, of Chaptico, was served a nine-count indictment. Hall, who posted $3,500 bond and was freed on July 26, has a plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022, and could be tried by a jury early next month.
Investigators stated in charging papers that 24 pit bull type dogs were the victims of several acts of cruelty. The dog fights were allegedly conducted between April 11 and May 15 earlier this year.
Rance’s indictment papers identify several implements that were allegedly used in the training of the dogs for the fights. The devices included a breaking stick, a wooden treadmill, an IV fluid solution bag, syringe, metal weight scale and a breeding stand.
A press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office stated that Rance allegedly “engaged in dog fighting, maintained premises for dog fighting and possessed equipment and dogs for use in fights.”
The lead investigator in the case is Calvert sheriff’s office Detective Sarah Jernigan. Other agencies involved in the investigation included St. Mary’s sheriff’s office and its animal control unit, along with the Calvert County Animal Cruelty Task Force.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported dogs that were confiscated from the Lusby property were housed at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick.
Rance is represented by Baltimore attorney Charles Waechter. A sentencing date is pending. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney.
Woman gets animal cruelty felony conviction
In a seperate case, 44-year-old Lusby woman has made ignominious judicial history in Calvert County. On Dec. 17, Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey (R) announced Tammy Marie Blasi had entered a guilty plea to felony animal cruelty.
Court records show Blasi entered an Alford plea on Nov. 22 to one count of aggravated animal cruelty. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Blasi was sentenced to 18 months and the entire sentence was suspended. Blasi was ordered to pay $878.58 restitution and is now prohibited from owning, possessing or residing with any animal, Harvey stated.
“This represents the first felony conviction obtained in Calvert County due to extreme neglect of an animal,” Harvey said.
According to charging papers filed by animal control officer Blair Hayden, the abuses occurred from late August until early September of 2020. Hayden said county authorities received a call from a resident who reported he heard “an animal making noises all night” at a nearby property in Lusby.
The animal was a male terrier mixed breed. Records indicate Blasi adopted the dog in 2006.
Court records stated that animal control officers found the dog “in a children’s playhouse in the backyard. Officers examined the dog, which was unable to move, covered in debris and crying out in pain.”
The animal control officers made contact with Blasi, who said the dog had been placed outside “because it had been making a mess in the home. The dog was seized from the property and taken to Solomons Veterinary Medical Center.
Care providers discovered severe wounds and sores under the dog’s hair, which were infested with maggots. The dog was euthanized.
Nearly one year later, Blasi and a man identified in court records as Michael P. Faasen, 24, of Huntingtown, were both served 11-count indictments in connection with the alleged abuses of the dog.
Court records show Faasen also entered an Alford plea to one count of aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced Dec. 14 to 18 months in jail with all but 93 days suspended. Faasen must also pay $878.58 in restitution.
