A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a 45-count indictment charging a Lusby man with committing several acts of cruelty inflicted on 24 pit bull type dogs.
Defendant Rodney Carton Rance, 52, is alleged to have conducted dog fights on April 11 and May 15 of this year.
Court documents signed by Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) state that on or about April 11 Rance “did conspire with Charles Henry Hall to conduct a dog fight.”
Hall, 44, of Chaptico was served with a nine-count indictment related to the April incident.
Rance and Hall were both indicted July 19. Rance remained jailed without bond as of earlier this week. Hall posted $3,500 bond on July 26 and was released.
Rance’s indictment papers identify several implements that were allegedly used in the training of the dogs for the fights. The devices included a breaking stick, a wooden treadmill, an IV fluid solution bag, syringe, metal weight scale and a breeding stand.
The felony charges Rance faces are one count each for conducting a dogfight and providing a premises for a dogfight, three counts each for animal cruelty dogfighting and aggravated animal cruelty, and 24 counts for possessing and training a dog for a dogfight.
A pretrial conference on the state’s case against Rance has been scheduled for Sept. 3 in circuit court.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Christopher J. Monte, assistant state’s attorney.
According to court records, Rance is being represented by Baltimore attorney Charles Waechter.
According to Calvert sheriff’s office Capt. David Payne, dogs that were confiscated from the property are currently being housed at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick.
Investigation of the alleged dogfights is continuing and is being handled by Detective Sarah Jernigan.
