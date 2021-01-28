A 20-year-old Lusby man charged in a 2019 shooting that seriously wounded an 18-year-old woman who was sitting in a parked car was sentenced Tuesday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
Last August, defendant Dru Michael Sultzaberger pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence. Sultzaberger also pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute psilocybin and possession of a firearm while under the age of 21. The latter charges stem from a drug incident that occurred the same day as the shooting.
Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Sultzaberger to a total of 17 years in the department of corrections. The first-degree assault charge requires Sultzaberger to serve at least five years of the sentence without the possibility of parole. Once he is released he will have five years of supervised probation.
Sultzaberger, who has been behind bars since his arrest in late October 2019, will be given credit for time served.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell noted the shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2019, on Golden West Way in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision was the result of an argument between the defendant and one other person at a party in Prince Frederick earlier.
Bell said Sultzaberger and another man, identified in court documents as John Michael Anderson Wood, “sought revenge” and wanted to “teach them a lesson. They came into a neighborhood and opened fire on a vehicle. They were careless, they were reckless.”
Bell said the victim, who was not in the courtroom, has “permanent, serious injuries.” Two other people inside the vehicle were not injured.
A crime scene technician helped identify the weapons used as Glocks.
Hours after the shooting incident, Sultzaberger was arrested after being observed carrying a duffle bag into a wooded area near his home. A police detective stated in court documents that a search of the bag yielded two loaded Glocks.
Defense attorney John M. McKenna conceded his client’s “actions were reckless” but maintained Sultzaberger and Wood “went to shoot the car. He did not know there were people in the car.”
Both attorneys confirmed that the victims were inside the vehicle smoking marijuana prior to the shooting incident.
McKenna asked Chandlee to consider Sultzaberger’s age and drug dependency issues before imposing the sentence.
“A huge sentence is not going to be effective,” McKenna said.
Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office had stated in court documents that the victim’s brother had admitted that he was at the party and had “a verbal confrontation with Dru,” a contention that was confirmed by a witnesses. The victim’s brother and other witnesses confirmed that Sultzaberger was carrying a gun at the party and fired it once in the air.
Chandlee told the court he found the revelation of Sultzaberger’s earlier use of a gun “bothersome,” adding that such action posed “a danger to the community.”
“Dealing drugs and carrying guns — you were trying to show how tough you are,” Chandlee told the defendant.
“I’m more sorry for this than I could ever be,” Sultzaberger said.
Chandlee told Sultzaberger he would recommend he be incarcerated at Patuxent Institute, a treatment-oriented prison in Jessup, “because I believe you need help.”
Wood, who was indicted on charges similar to the ones filed against Sultzaberger, has a plea hearing on those charges tentatively set for March 22.
