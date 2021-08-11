Brian Cullen Sheridan, 42, of Lusby was given a sentence of 20 years in jail Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court and must register as a Tier III sex offender when he is released.
Earlier in May, Cullen was convicted on four counts related to the sex abuse of a 7-year-old girl. Sheridan’s conviction was handed down by Calvert’s first jury empaneled since the resumption of trials that had been delayed last year due to COVID-19.
Judge Mark Chandlee gave Sheridan 20 years for sex abuse of a minor, 10 years for third-degree sex offense — a sentence that will run concurrent with the sex abuse charge — and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. The latter counts were merged with the previous two counts.
According to Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R), Sheridan received an additional four years for violation of probation.
Harvey stated in a press release that the jury determined that the defendant “inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl after placing her on his lap. The victim was able to get away and call her mother using the ‘Messenger Kids’ app. The victim reported the abuse and Sheridan was immediately arrested by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies.”
The incident occurred last Oct. 12 and Sheridan was held without bond after his arrest. A grand jury indicted him the following month.
Harvey said Sheridan will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Sheridan was represented by the office of the public defender. Prosecution of the case was handled by assistant state’s attorney Rebecca Cordero.