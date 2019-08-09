Lusby man indicted for dispensary break-in

A Lusby man, who along with a small band of juvenile accomplices attempted to break into a state-regulated marijuana dispensary this past spring, was indicted last month by a Calvert County grand jury, court documents revealed.
The defendant, Michael Daniel Sater, 20, was served a four-count indictment, charging him with second-degree general burglary — a felony, fourth-degree burglary, burglary fourth-degree theft and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.
In court documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Edward Yates chronicled the events that resulted in Sater’s arrest. Shortly after midnight April 22, the owner of Green Wave in Solomons “was notified by her alarm company that a burglary alarm had been activated inside her business,” stated Yates, who added the owner “remotely accessed store security camera and learned that five individuals covering their faces had forced entry through the locked door of the closed business and gained entry into the lobby.”
The dispensary owner saw the perpetrators “fleeing Green Wave when the alarm sounded as they attempted to force entry into an interior security door that led to the marijuana sales area,” Yates stated.
The break-in was reported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Dfc. Andrew Ostazewski arrived at the scene. Ostazewski located signs of forced entry to the front door and secured surveillance video that showed the five suspected approaching the business sometime after midnight. Yates said the video showed the five fleeing the area, running north on Creston Lane. “No property was stolen,” said Yates. “The estimated cost to repair the damage caused to the door is $500.”
During the ensuing investigation, police reviewed security camera footage from Lusby Fastop, one of the few area businesses open when the break-in occurred, and True Value Hardware, which is located near Green Wave. Clothing worn by one of the juveniles during the break-in matched the clothes worn by one of the perpetrators, court documents stated. Investigators were also able to identify a truck they believe the burglars used to drive to and from the crime scene. Other identifications were subsequently made. Patuxent High School resource officer Detective Marshall Trigg aided investigators during the identification process.
A dozen days after the break-in, police executed a search warrant at the home of one of the juveniles. According to Yates, the youth agreed to speak with investigators. In the court documents, the detective explained that the juvenile told him the group, including Sater, had decided to break into the dispensary while driving around in the truck. After the burglary was aborted due to the alarm, all ran back to the truck and rode across the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, returning to Calvert a few hours later. They then drove to a dirt bike track in Lusby and discarded clothing they wore during the break-in plus a bag of tools in an adjacent wooded area. Yates stated that detectives traveled to the dirt bike track the juvenile described. The search yielded several items of clothing, a face-mask, sunglasses and a drawstring bag.
Yates stated that during an interview with two of the juveniles allegedly involved in the caper, investigators showed them surveillance photos. “Michael Sater was specifically identified by both juvenile participants by his clothing that he wore during the burglary,” said Yates. “They both confirmed Sater as the driver of the vehicle used before, during and after the burglary.”
Yates added that a cellphone belonging to one of the juveniles had images of Stater “wearing clothing that was worn during the burglary.”
A warrant was issued for Sater’s arrest May 24. After his arrest, Sater was subsequently released on $1,500 bond. He is currently being represented by Allison M. O’Connell of the Office of the Public Defender. According to court documents, the case could go to trial in early December.
None of the juveniles allegedly involved in the incident were identified by name in the court documents.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY