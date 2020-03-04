A Lusby man who was indicted last summer on burglary and theft charges was served with more charges in a unrelated incident on Feb. 19. A Calvert County grand jury indicted Nicholas Kelson, 25, for second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault.
Investigators reported the incident occurred Jan. 31 at a Lusby residence, and the victim was a male teenager. Kelson was arrested at the scene by deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement of probable cause, Detective Justin Livingston documented the accusations of Kelson first attempting to bribe the team to perform a sex act and then forcing him.
“I attempted to interview Kelson at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, but Kelson refused to speak with me,” Livingston stated. “Kelson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where a search and seizure warrant was executed on Kelson for his DNA.
Livingston stated in court documents that he recorded an interview of the victim at the sheriff’s office. The detective stated that child protective services and the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office were advised of the incident. On Dec. 2, Kelson pleaded guilty to theft $1,500 to under $25,000 in connection with a May 31, 2019. A court docket summary that Kelson was ordered held without bond Feb. 4, five days after the alleged sex incident. Kelson was scheduled to be sentenced on the theft charge this week. The defendant is being represented on the latest charges by attorney Jacqueline Petersen Swanson. Prosecution is being handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero. The case could go to trial in early July.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY