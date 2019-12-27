The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Lusby man indicted in fentanyl distribution charges
A federal grand jury has indicted Robert Steven Wagner, 28, of Lusby, on the federal charge of distributing fentanyl, resulting in the user’s death, a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release stated. The indictment was returned on Dec. 4 and was unsealed late on Dec. 12, at Wagner’s detention hearing in Greenbelt.
The indictment of Wagner was announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge John Eisert of Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore; and Col. William M. Pallozzi, superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
“Drug traffickers are on notice that dealing in fentanyl increases their odds of federal prosecution under the fentanyl SOS program,” said Hur. “The cooperation of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore city, the DEA, and the Baltimore Police Department in reviewing every fentanyl case to determine those cases appropriate for federal prosecution is just one example of the efforts we are making to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Maryland.”
According to Wagner’s indictment, on Oct. 7, 2018, Wagner distributed fentanyl to a victim, who subsequently died as a result of using the fentanyl obtained from Wagner. If convicted, Wagner faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
At his detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. DiGirolamo ordered that Wagner be released under special conditions.
Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.
Charles man caught on warrant in Calvert
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit reported the apprehension of James Alfred Forsyth, 38 of Waldorf, on Dec. 22. The arresting officer was Deputy James Goldsmith of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, a warrant for Forsyth’s arrest was issued Dec. 9. He has been charged with nine counts of failure to register as a sex offender/false information. The charge is a misdemeanor. Court records show Forsyth posted $5,000 bond on Dec. 23. A district court hearing on the charges is pending.
