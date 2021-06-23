A 55-year-old Lusby man is currently being held without bond after being charged June 16 with six felonies related to documented instances of sex abuse.
The accusations against the defendant, James Eric Baugher, were made by a 24-year-old woman, who claims the indiscretions go back to her early childhood.
According to a statement of probable cause submitted to the court system by Detective Edward Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services referred the case to authorities on June 14. Yates then interviewed the alleged victim.
In the charging papers, Yates reported the victim “disclosed numerous events of sex abuse committed against her by James Baugher. She stated that in general, acts of sex abuse occurred two to three times every couple of months from the time she was 9 years old through the time she was 14 years old.”
The charging documents chronicle the encounters the victim stated she could remember.
Prior to arresting Baugher, deputies intercepted a call between the victim and Baugher, which the victim initiated. Investigators intercepting and recording of the conversation is allowable under Maryland’s Annotated Code due to the seriousness of the accusations.
“During the phone call, James Baugher made numerous admissions to committing these sex acts,” Yates stated in court documents. “He apologized many times for the sexual abuse and stated there was nothing he could do to take it back. This conversation corroborated the crimes as described.”
A search and seizure warrant was executed on Baugher’s home that day “to locate items of evidence that were believed to still be present in the home,” Yates stated.
Baugher, who works at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, was home alone at the time and was advised of his rights. He declined to speak with officers without a lawyer and refused to sign forms, according to court documents. He was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Yates stated in charging documents that the search of Baugher’s residence yielded “reported sex toys, digital cameras/storage and electronics.”
The charges Baugher is facing include second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and sex abuse of a minor.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 16 in district court.
The defendant has been ordered by the court not to intimidate or harass the victim.