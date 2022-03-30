A 53-year-old Lusby man who had entered 14 Alford pleas related to running a dog fighting operation was sentenced Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The felony counts Rodney Carlton Rance is charged with — three for animal cruelty/dog fighting and 11 for possessing/training a dog for a fight — netted a sentence totaling over 40 years with all but 3½ years suspended.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
In addition to serving a sentence at a department of corrections facility, Rance was ordered to pay over $84,000 in restitution to Calvert County Animal Control. Judge Mark Chandlee also imposed five years of supervised probation. Rance will be prohibited from possessing/owning or residing with any animals.
Earlier this month, Rance’s codefendant — Charles Henry Hall III, 44, of Chaptico — was sentenced to four months in jail for two counts of dogfighting.
The investigation into Rance’s and Hall’s dogfighting operation was a joint effort between he sheriff’s offices and animal control units of Calvert and St. Mary’s, as well as the state’s attorney’s office of Calvert, which is part of the county’s animal cruelty task force. The Humane Rescue Alliance was also involved in the investigation.
The entire investigation was headed up by Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
In court documents, investigators stated that 24 pit bull type dogs were the victims of several acts of cruelty. The charging papers identified several implements that were allegedly used in training the dogs for the fights, including a breaking stick, a wooden treadmill, an IV fluid solution bag, syringe, metal weight scale and a breeding stand.
Rance allegedly “engaged in dog fighting, maintained premises for dog fighting and possessed equipment and dogs for use in fights.”
Court records show the fight operation began in April last year. A criminal indictment against Rance was handed down last July.
The dogs authorities found on the Lusby property were confiscated and housed at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick.