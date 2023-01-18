A 28-year-old Lusby man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor.
The defendant, Alvin Lee Redmon, was initially sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 50 years. Judge Mark Chandlee suspended 20 years of the sentence, which is to be followed by five years of supervised probation.
The victim was 17 when she came forward in 2021 to report the offenses and identify Redmon as the abuser.
According to court documents fire by Calvert sheriff’s Detective Ted Yates, the teenage accuser was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for a sexual assault forensic exam, which revealed “corroborating injuries.”
Redmon fled his home when deputies arrived at his residence, Yates reported. Redmon was later located and questioned.
Yates stated in court documents that Redmon initially denied the allegations but eventually “confessed to having repeated sexual intercourse” with the accuser “on a near daily basis,” Yates reported.
A Calvert grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment against Redmon on Nov. 15, 2021.
In late September 2022 Redmon entered two Alford pleas to separate counts of sex abuse of a minor. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
According to a Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office press release, the court was asked to impose the maximum sentence on Redmon.
Case prosecutor Rebecca N. Cordero told the court Redmon had shown no remorse and had used the victim “as his own personal gratification tool.”
Redmon was represented at the Jan. 9 sentencing hearing by Maria C. Doerflinger of the public defender’s office.
Court records reveal, in a separate case, first-degree rape charges were filed against Redmon last January in Wicomico County. The offenses he has been charged with in that case occurred between 2015 and 2017. He was indicted last January in Worcester County for sex abuse of a minor.
Additionally, Redmon is facing other charges in Calvert for possessing/receiving a weapon while in the detention center last November.
That case is being prosecuted by Allison C. Walton of the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office.