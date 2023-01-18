Alvin Lee Redmon

Alvin Lee Redmon

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A 28-year-old Lusby man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor.

The defendant, Alvin Lee Redmon, was initially sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 50 years. Judge Mark Chandlee suspended 20 years of the sentence, which is to be followed by five years of supervised probation.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews