In imposing a 20-year sentence on defendant Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, Judge Mark Chandlee called the defendant’s actions “a theft of innocence.”
Chandlee suspended all but 14 years of Carpenter’s sentence Monday. In June, Carpenter pleaded guilty to a single charge of second-degree rape of a minor female child.
Court documents in the case, which was brought to light when a child protective services worker notified the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, state the alleged actions of the defendant began in the early part of 2019 when the victim was 12.
“She was scared. She wanted it to stop,” said Rebecca Cordero, the case’s prosecuting attorney, adding that when Carpenter was initially confronted with the allegations by family members he denied any wrongdoing, adding there must have been a “misunderstanding.”
In the case’s charging papers, Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert sheriff's office stated the victim described the incidents during a video-recorded interview with the child protective services worker.
Cordero noted that crime scene technicians found evidence of a sexual encounter perpetrated by the defendant at the house where the incidents were alleged to have taken place.
After being arrested last November, a grand jury handed down a nine-count indictment against Carpenter.
“I’m very ashamed and remorseful for what I did,” Carpenter told the court. “I am terribly sorry.”
In addition to serving a sentence in a Maryland Department of Corrections facility, Carpenter was given five years of supervised probation and must register as a Tier 3 sex offender. Chandlee told the defendant that means he cannot live near schools or daycare centers or have any contact with children.
“These things are in place to protect the community,” Chandlee said.
Carpenter, who has been jailed since his arrest last year, was represented at the hearing by attorney Mitchell Greenberg, who told the court he hoped his client could get treatment during his incarceration.