Malibu torched by unknown arsonist

A fire that was deemed intentionally set resulted in heavy damage to a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu parked at a residence on Old Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, state investigators reported. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a local resident discovered the damaged vehicle Saturday morning at approximately 9:25 a.m. No injuries were reported, and there was no fire department response. A press release stated the fire was intentionally set in the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle. Estimated loss is $7,000. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional office at 443-550-6832.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO