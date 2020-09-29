A Prince George’s County man charged with the strong-arm robbery of a Dunkirk convenience store on Aug. 5 was issued a three-count indictment in connection with the incident.
Dion Lamont Parker, 20, was charged with robbery, theft $100 to under $1,500, and second-degree assault. The indictment was handed down in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The robbery at the 7-Eleven store on West Chesapeake Beach Road was reported shortly before midnight. Investigating officer Detective Joshua Buck stated in court documents that a store clerk told investigators that a male suspect entered the store, placed an energy drink on the counter, left and came back into the store.
“The suspect then walked behind the counter and forcibly took approximately $600 cash from [the clerk’s] hand,” Buck stated. According to charging papers, the clerk had been in the process of placing the cash into a safe. The perpetrator also took the entire register drawer — containing approximately $300 and left the store.
“The suspect then left the scene in a newer model gray hardtop Ford Mustang with noticeable damage to the front passenger quarter panel,” Buck stated in charging papers. “He drives through the parking lot of the neighboring BP gas station and then left the area traveling eastbound on Route 260.”
Descriptions of the suspect and getaway vehicle plus latent prints and touch DNA gathered by a crime scene technician aided authorities in Prince George’s and Calvert counties make an arrest one day after the alleged robbery.
According to police accounts, Parker was arrested in Washington, DC after leading authorities on a chase that began at the Suitland Parkway-Silver Hill Road intersection, concluded on Alabama Avenue in the southeast quadrant of the city. Parker was captured after a brief foot chase and initially jailed in DC.
Following his indictment, Parker was issued a summons to appear in Calvert County Circuit Court on Oct. 5.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.