A 35-year-old Lusby man remained incarcerated following his arrest overnight Wednesday, Aug. 11, on burglary and assault charges. The incident occurred at a house in Chesapeake Ranch Estates.
According to court documents, defendant Joseph Martin Blankenship stands accused of kicking in the back door of the home and assaulting one of the adult males inside the residence. Another man in the house told police he pulled Blankenship away from the victim.
“That is when Mr. Blankenship reached into a kitchen drawer and removed a large kitchen knife and threw at him,” Calvert sheriff's office Deputy Adre Mitchell stated in charging papers. The victim told Mitchell “he ducked and the knife missed him and hit the wall behind him.”
Blankenship then fled the residence.
According to Mitchell, there were five adults and three children inside when Blankenship allegedly broke into the house. All of the adults confirmed they were acquainted with Blankenship and the defendant had “visited and eaten at the residence several times.”
The adults were able to give deputies a description of Blankenship. Police then conducted a two-hour manhunt in the vicinity, employing drone and K9 teams. A Maryland State Police helicopter was also involved in the search.
Blankenship was subsequently located at a nearby residence. Investigators confiscated the knife Blankenship allegedly used during the fracas. No one was seriously injured as a result of the incident.
Mitchell advised all of the adults “to apply for peace orders against Joseph Blankenship.”
The charges filed against Blankenship are first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, destruction of property less than $1,000 and malicious destruction of property.
After two bond reviews in district court, Blankenship remained behind bars on a no-bond status.