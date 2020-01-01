The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Man charged with trashing house after drinking
On Dec. 22, Deputy Bradley Boerum responded to Walters Lane in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival, Boerum made contact with Maxim Nicholas Bartlett, 21, of Bowie, who was sitting in the driveway of the residence, and, according to the deputy, had a very strong odor of alcohol on his person. Boerum reported that he made contact with a female inside the residence who advised Bartlett got drunk, and then punched and kicked holes in multiple walls and multiple bedrooms. The female advised Boerum that Bartlett also ripped off two bedroom doors and broke them in half and allegedly caused damage to a garage door, requiring it to be replaced.
According to investigators, the total value of the damaged property is $13,500. Bartlett was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000, disorderly conduct, and intoxicated, public disturbance.
He was later released on his own recognizance and has a Feb. 20 hearing on the charges in district court.
Deejay allegedly spins out of control
On Dec. 22, Deputy Shane Naughton responded to Buckets Sports Bar in Lusby to assist Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski with crowd control. A short time after arriving, Naughton observed Desam Neri Stewart, 49, of California, enter the DJ booth and begin to play loud music on and off multiple times before Rzepkowski advised him to turn the music off and pack up. According to police, Stewart ignored the deputies’ multiple commands to pack up his equipment and was unable to answer questions he was asked.
Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol on Stewart’s person and, according to a police report, observed him to be heavily intoxicated. Stewart allegedly began to act disorderly and became argumentative and combative with police. Deputies arrested Stewart and took him to the county detention center, where he was charged with disorderly conduct. Stewart was later released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the charge will be held in district court on Jan. 31.
Man charged for destruction, drunkenness
On Dec. 22, Deputy Nicholas Barger responded to Woodland Way in Owings for a reported burglary. The complainant advised that someone was beating on the front door demanding entry. Upon arrival, Barger observed Deputy Thomas Buckler with the suspect, Brandon Angelo Goncalves, 24, of Waldorf, on the front porch of the residence. Upon making contact with Goncalves, deputies reported detecting the strong smell of alcohol on Goncalves. Police reported he became disorderly and was placed in custody. Goncalves was taken to the county detention center, where he was charged with disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000. He was released on his own recognizance and awaits a Feb. 20 hearing in district court.
Trailer reported stolen
On Dec. 19, Deputy Ryan Evans responded to Yuma Trail in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between Dec. 3 and 19, someone stole their 2019 Towmaster trailer that was parked at Running Hare Vineyard. The value of the stolen property is $9,000.
Air compressors damaged, money taken
On Dec. 16, Deputy William Freeland responded to the Shell gas station in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that they were scheduled to repair an air compressor at the gas station that had been damaged.
The complainant advised someone had opened the air compressor and stole the coin collector from the machine. The value of the damaged property is $600 and the value of stolen property is $300.
On Dec.18, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty responded to St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard for the report of a theft and destruction of property. The complainant advised that they were scheduled to repair a damaged air compressor at the Fastop in St. Leonard. Upon arrival, the complainant observed the machine to be broken into and the quarters missing from inside. The value of the damaged property is $6,000 and the value of the stolen property is $300.
Phone disappears at grocery store
On Dec. 21, Deputy Robert Shrawder responded to San Angelo Court in Lusby for the report of an alleged theft that occurred at Giant in Lusby. The complainant advised that they lost their iPhone XR at Giant, and when they went back to look for it, it was gone. The value of the property is $800.
