A Huntingtown man who allegedly broke into a Lusby service station in July, apparently intending to burglarize it, was indicted last month by a Calvert County grand jury.
The defendant, Antoine Sequan Hurley, 34, was served a three-count indictment. Hurley is charged with second-degree burglary — a felony — fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. The investigating officer, Detective William Rector of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, stated in court documents that during the early morning hours of July 27 he responded to a reported break-in at the Shell station in Lusby. Evidence of forced entry was discovered in two locations. According to Rector, the store’s surveillance video camera showed “a black male with a significant beard used a piece of scrap metal in an attempt to force his way into the front door. Numerous items were scattered throughout the store.” Damage to the front door was estimated at over $1,000. Damage to the drywall of the building’s exterior was also found, and investigators surmise the defacement occurred during the burglary. Rector stated in court documents that Hurley “had previous law enforcement contacts,” and his image was captured on a police body camera. Rector stated that the image matched that of the individual seen on the video recorded on the store surveillance camera. Hurley, who is employed as a laborer, was arrested and his bond was set at $10,000 on Aug. 5. He has been ordered by the court to stay away from the service station. Hurley is being represented by Allison Marie O’Connell of the public defenders office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin Gabriel Lerner.
