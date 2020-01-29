A St. Mary’s County man was served a 16-count indictment Jan. 22 in connection with an early December incident that occurred on the grounds of Northern High School, court documents stated. The defendant, Stephen Michael Hawkins, 30, of Mechanicsville, allegedly stole several rolls of copper wire from a construction site at the school’s campus. The electrical contractor victimized by the theft is Hawkins’ former employer, according to investigators.
In court documents, Detective William Beisel, who is the school resource officer, stated he received a call Dec. 4, that someone ran into a gate at the school. “I responded to the construction trailers located at the front of the property close to Chaneyville Road,” Beisel stated. The complainant, who was familiar with Hawkins, told Beisel the defendant “had stolen several rolls of copper wire, almost struck him with his vehicle and fled the area.”
The complainant “advised that there had been an ongoing issue for several weeks with materials being stolen from the job site and from the storage containers on the property.” Beisel learned during his inquiry that the contractor “recently installed a camera in the storage container on the property to hopefully see who was taking the materials.”
The complainant told Beisel, “he saw Hawkins removing rolls of wire from the storage container and placing them in his car,” the officer stated. The complainant said he then went to the gate at the front of the construction site to lock the gate and prevent Hawkins from leaving with the stolen wire. He told Beisel when Hawkins saw him do this “Hawkins drove his car at him and rammed the gate, causing damage to the vehicle and the gate,” Beisel stated. “In his written statement [the complainant] stated that he ‘had to jump out of the way. I have never been scared as I was at that point. Stephen hit the gate with his car, mangling the gate up. He left like a bat out of hell.”
Beisel stated in court documents that he also interviewed the owner of the electrical company, who confirmed Hawkins had been terminated a month earlier due to absenteeism. The theft of materials was noticed by employees a few days after Hawkins was fired, Beisel said.
Court records show Hawkins was apprehended two days after the incident.
“I was advised by the administration at Northern High School that one of the security cameras on the exterior of the building captured part of the events that occurred [Dec. 4],” Beisel stated in court documents. “The camera stopped recording prior to Hawkins fleeing the area and damaging the gate and almost striking” the complainant.
Images of Hawkins “entering the storage container and removing rolls of wire” were provided to Beisel from the electrical contractor company’s owner, the officer stated.
In the indictment, Hawkins is charged with one count of first-degree assault, five counts each of second-degree burglary general and theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000, one count each of theft $100 to under $1,500, malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000, controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession paraphernalia and reckless driving. The burglaries and thefts cited in the indictment are alleged to have occurred November 6, 7, 14 and 26, and Dec. 4. “The total from the four prior thefts of wire along with the theft of $2,600 worth of wire on Dec. 4 brought the total to $9,591.17,” Beisel stated in court documents. “The types and color of the wires are detailed on the receipts that [the contractor] provided. [The business owner] circled the items on the receipts that were stolen.”
Beisel also followed up by contacting scrap and recycling centers to see if Hawkins may have sold any of the copper wiring.
“On Dec. 5, I made contact with Mid-Atlantic Recycling Center in Annapolis,” Beisel stated. “I was advised that Hawkins has frequented their location on several occasions in past weeks.” A court docket summary shows Hawkins posted $10,000 bond three days after his arrest. Hawkins’ initial appearance before a circuit court judge on the indictment is currently scheduled for Feb. 3. The case will be prosecuted Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY