Samuel Alston Spence

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A 28-year-old Prince George’s County man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for allegedly taking part in the July 2022 robbery of a Prince Frederick pharmacy.

Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Andrew S. Rappaport suspended all but two years and six months of Samuel Alston Spence’s sentence and gave him five years of supervised probation upon his release.


