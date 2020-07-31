More charges filed against alleged mail thief
On July 24, Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner filed nine charges in district court alleging offenses committed by a Prince Frederick woman currently facing felony charges related to several incidents of mail tampering and theft.
According to court documents, Lerner alleges that the defendant, Landa Raquel Ledford, 46, stole a credit card from a male victim and obtained $547.24 worth of goods, stole a prescription shampoo valued at $200 from the same man, stole jewelry valued at less than $100 from a female victim and broke open letters without the recipient’s permission.
The additional charges include stealing another’s credit card, which allegedly occurred May 25; charging over $100 and under $1,500 on someone else’s credit card, which allegedly occurred June 9; theft of $100 to under $1,500, which allegedly occurred May 5; and two counts of theft less than $100, three counts of opening letters without permission, and theft scheme of $100 to under $1,500, which all allegedly occurred between May 5 and June 10.
In June, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at Ledford’s home and “stolen property was recovered,” a police report stated.
After being charged with theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000, Ledford posted $2,500 and was freed. Court documents stated a preliminary inquiry into the charges filed by Lerner last week has been scheduled for Sept. 21 in district court.
Woman facing assault charges
Two women were allegedly assaulted Sunday at a St. Leonard residence. According to court documents, a criminal summons has been issued for the suspect in the incident, identified in charging papers as Shantell Renee Hurley, 32, of Prince Frederick.
According to Calvert Deputy Brady Wilson’s report on file in district court, Hurley was at the residence when a verbal argument with one of the women ensued and “soon escalated into a physical altercation.”
Hurley allegedly pushed the woman into the other victim, causing both to fall to the floor, according to charging documents. Hurley was told to leave but instead grabbed one of the victims by the neck and “forced her to the ground,” according to Wilson. The deputy reported the woman sustained scratches on her neck, ear and elbow. Hurley is also alleged to have broken the phone of one of the victims.
Wilson stated in court documents that both female victims were checked out by an emergency medical technician and they required no further medical treatment. The deputy documented the women’s injuries with images he took with his cell phone.
Hurley fled the scene before Wilson arrived. The criminal summons charges Hurley with two counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued at under $1,000. A preliminary inquiry has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28 in district court.
Man caught with suspected drugs at detention center
A Lusby man is facing drug possession charges as a result of a July 13 strip search at the Calvert County Detention Center, the Calvert sheriff’s office reported.
According to charging papers filed in district court by Deputy Ryan Gough, Michael Peter Trybus, 24, was brought to the detention center on a circuit court warrant. Correctional Deputy Windsor advised Gough that during a strip search, Trybus was told to remove his jumpsuit, which revealed he was wearing two pair of underwear. The removal of both pair of undergarments yielded “two paper folds containing a white and brown powdery substance, suspected to be heroin,” Gough stated in the report. Also allegedly located on Trybus were “eight unopened white and blue packages containing suspected Suboxone sublingual films.”
Trybus was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.
Gough stated in court documents that all of the confiscated contraband was sent to the Maryland State Police lab for testing. Trybus was released July 14 after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 25.
