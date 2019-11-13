Friday was a day of transition at the Calvert County Courthouse. During a mid-afternoon ceremony closed to the public, Calvert County State’s Attorney Andrew Rappaport (R) took office to become the jurisdiction’s newest circuit court judge.
Rappaport and Administrative Judge Mark Chandlee then signed an order that made Deputy State’s Attorney Jennifer L. Morton the interim state’s attorney.
She will complete Rappaport’s unexpired term, which runs through 2022.
Morton was sworn in during a public ceremony held in a circuit courtroom. The ceremony was presided over by Chandlee and Rappaport. Calvert County Clerk of the Court Kathy Smith (D) administered the oath to Morton and then the assistant state’s attorneys.
“You have a big important job in our community,” Chandlee told the prosecuting team.
“I’m very excited, it’s an honor,” Morton said of her selection as interim state’s attorney. She noted the office is in the hands of “bright, talented prosecutors and a great support staff.”
Morton told The Calvert Recorder she has yet to select her deputy state’s attorney. The selectee could come from outside the current staff.
In a Calvert Recorder story last November, Rappaport described Morton as “meticulous. She has a great sense of judgment and justice.”
Morton has been with the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office for nearly 20 years. Between 2011 and 2013, she taught various law offices in Maryland and Virginia laws and criminal procedures.
Morton earned her juris doctorate from Widener University School of Law.
A “lifelong Republican,” Morton stated it is her intention to seek election to a full term in 2022.
