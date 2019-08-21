A Prince George’s County man who led Calvert County police on a high speed chase last summer while riding a stolen motorcycle was sentenced Friday in circuit court.
Lance Bryant Lee, 35, of Fort Washington had pleaded guilty June 7 to attempt by driver to elude police in an official police vehicle by failing to stop.
Judge Mark Chandlee sentenced Lee to one year in jail, suspending all but 120 days and giving Lee credit for one day already served.
Lee will also be on unsupervised probation for four years and be eligible for work release.
In court documents, Sgt. Tom Phelps of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated he was working “secondary employment at Breezy Point Beach” Sept. 2, 2018.
While patrolling the parking lot in a marked vehicle, Phelps saw two motorcycles parked at the front gate with two men sitting on them. Phelps said he noticed neither motorcycle had a vehicle tag attached.
As Phelps got closer, one of the motorcyclists started his vehicle up “and drove out of the park onto Breezy Point Road at a high rate of speed.”
Phelps followed, activating his vehicle’s emergency lights and siren.
“The operator looked back at me and then increased his speed, fleeing west on Breezy Point Road,” Phelps stated. “The operator crossed the double yellow solid line to pass three separate vehicles on the wrong side of the roadway while fleeing from me.”
Phelps noted in court documents that Lee’s 2014 Suzuki was traveling in excess of 70 miles per hour.
Lee lost control when he attempted to navigate a sharp curve just west of Blue Heron Drive.
“The operator was ejected onto the pavement as the bike flipped several times down the roadway,” Phelps stated.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Lee was transported to Prince George’s Shock Trauma by ambulance.
“A check of Lee’s driving status in Maryland revealed that he did not have a motorcycle license,” Phelps stated. In a hand-written addendum to the statement of charges, Phelps said the motorcycle, which had an approximate value of $6,000, belonged to a McLean, Va., man who reported the cycle stolen to Fairfax Police on Oct. 16, 2017. Lee was not charged with the theft of the motorcycle, however, he was ordered by the court to pay restitution to the Suzuki’s owner.
“I think this was a learning experience for him,” said Lee’s attorney, Bruce Allen Johnson Jr. “He’s shown he’s responsible.”
Lee told Chandlee he is currently working as a vehicle technician and is also taking classes in Howard County. Chandlee called Lee’s actions of last Sept. 2 “dangerous. Fleeing an officer puts the community in danger.” Lee must report to the Calvert County Detention Center Sept. 6 and could be eligible for work release. Chandlee advised Lee to not avoid reporting to the jail next month.
“Your probation starts today,” Chandlee said.
