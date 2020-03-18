The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Motorist served two active warrants
On March 5, Trooper Brendan White responded to Spruce Drive in the area of Evergreen Drive in Lusby for the report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. At the scene of the crash, White spoke with a witness, identified as Charles Nathaniel Taylor, 66, of Hollywood. White learned that Taylor had two active warrants. Court records show that Taylor failed to appear for a district court hearing last March 27. Taylor was issued five traffic citations Jan. 18, 2019 by Trooper Travis Howard on Route 235 at Clover Hill Road in St. Mary’s County. One of the citations was for exceeding the posted speed limit. Other citations were issued for driving with a suspended license and failure to display license to a law officer. Court records show on Dec. 24, Taylor was also cited by the Maryland State Police in St. Mary’s for attempting to elude police by fleeing on foot.
On March 5, White took Taylor to the Calvert County Detention Center, where both warrants were served without incident.
After a hearing in a St. Mary’s County court, Taylor posted $5,000 bond.
A hearing on the violations is scheduled for April 3 in St. Mary’s County District Court.
St. Mary’s man served warrant during traffic stop
On March 8, Tfc. Kelsey Stull, along with Trooper Olsen, conducted a routine traffic stop in the area of Route 2/4 and David Gray Road in St. Leonard for traffic violations. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alexander Wade Foote, 22, of California. The troopers learned Foote had an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, on Dec. 14, 2018, Foote pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police by fleeing on foot. Foote received a 30-day sentence and one year of supervised probation. A violation of probation warrant for Foote was issued in February.
According to the MSP, due to the charges, Foote had to be returned to St. Mary’s County for service of paperwork. The troopers established a relay, meeting with a St. Mary’s deputy at Patuxent Plaza in Solomons to exchange custody of Foote.
According to court records, Foote has a violation of probation hearing in district court scheduled for April 7.
The defendant is being represented by public defender Johanna E. Cimino.
Wall damaged at bar in St. Leonard
On March 3, Deputy Brady Wilson responded to The Tavern in St. Leonard for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised that sometime between Feb. 28 and March 2, someone carved the words “Ryan Leo Sterhhen Creek Boys” into the bathroom wall tile. The value of damaged property is $800.
Hayfield destroyed
On March 4, Deputy Ryan Gough responded to Emmanuel Church Road in Huntingtown for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised that sometime between Feb. 23 at 1:35 p.m. and March 4 at 2 p.m., someone drove their vehicle around the hayfield, destroying the property.
Tools stolen from parked vehicle
On March 4, Dfc. Peter Aurich responded to Longleaf Lane in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that someone stole their red tool bag containing various hand tools, Klein side cutters, and a Walmart socket set from inside their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. The value of the stolen property is $300.
Meds stolen at firehouse
On March 5, Sgt. Michael Naecker responded to the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between March 4 at 1:30 p.m. and March 5 at 8:30 a.m., someone stole their prescription medication from their vehicle while it was parked behind the firehouse.
Bikes stolen in Lusby
On March 7, Deputy Wyatt McDowell responded to Stock Drive in Lusby for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that someone stole two black, adult bicycles with red and white accents from their front yard.
The value of the stolen property is $200.
Grace period extended to license holders
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has issued an executive order related to licenses, permits, registrations and other authorizations that may be expiring or up for renewal during the state of emergency.
The executive order immediately grants a grace period of 30 days after the date of termination of the state of emergency.
This includes items processed at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Licensing Service Centers.
Additionally, the department’s online COMPASS portal provides 24/7 self-service access to the entire product catalog of recreational licenses, permits and stamps; off-road vehicle registrations; magazine subscriptions; and donation options in support of your favorite Department of Natural Resources programs.
MARTY MADDEN